SC woman was one number shy of massive Powerball jackpot, but still gets six-digit prize

A Midlands woman narrowly missed out on winning a $750 million grand prize in a recent Powerball drawing, but her ticket was good enough for her to walk away with a six-figure jackpot, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said.

Because the woman was one number shy of exactly matching the July 12 Powerball drawing, she had to settle for a $150,000 consolation prize, lottery officials said in a news release.

The woman made it clear her feelings weren’t hurt.

“I’m elated,” she said in the release.

She bought her winning ticket at the OM Jay 2002 LLC gas station/convenience store at 10193 US Hwy. 78 in the Elko section of Barnwell County.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The woman said her newfound windfall won’t be used on any flashy impulse buys, but instead will be put aside for retirement, according to the release.

Her ticket matched four of the five white numbers and the red Powerball number. Because the woman paid an additional dollar for the Power Play option when she purchased the ticket, her prize was tripled from $50,000 to $150,000 when that number was a 3, according to the release.

The winning numbers from the July 12 drawing were 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and Powerball: 20.

The convenience store received a commission of $1,500 for selling the claimed winning ticket, lottery officials said.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Monday night, when a $145 million grand prize will be on the line.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1-in-293 million.