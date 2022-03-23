SC woman mauled by dogs lost both arms, fights for life in hospital ICU

An Upstate woman mauled by three dogs as she walked home has lost both arms and her colon and is fighting for her life.

Kyleen Waltman, 38, was attacked by the dogs about 10:30 a.m. Monday in Honea Path, her sister, Shenna Green, told WYFF News 4.

A man saw the dogs attacking Waltman, ran to a nearby house to get a gun. When he fired it in the air, the dogs ran off, Green said.

“It’s unreal you can’t even walk down the road anymore,” Green said.

The dogs were seized by Abbeville County sheriff deputies and Abbeville County Animal Control.

Green told WYFF the dogs live in the area on property marked with a ‘Beware of Dogs’ sign.

“She didn’t deserve it. She was a good person. She helped everybody,” Green said.

Waltman’s Facebook page says she is a cook at a Honea Path restaurant, a mother of three and a grandmother, Green said her sister has a 21-year-old son and daughters who are 17 years old and 18 years old.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page, which by Wednesday morning had raised nearly $18,000. The family said in addition to her arms, her colon was removed and her esophagus may have to be removed.

“Knowing Kyleen, she’s not going to want to live,” another sister, Amy Wynne, told WYFF. “She’s not going to want to live like this. She’s got too much pride to rely on someone else.”

No one from the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office or Abbeville County Animal Control could be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Prisma Health Greenville said no information was available Wednesday morning.

On her Facebook page, Waltman had at some point posted this quote: I’m just trying to make it in this big messed up world we live in….God is good.