SC woman dies weeks after shooting in Myrtle Beach, coroner says

A Lancaster woman has died after she was shot on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach earlier this month.

Rhonda Harris, 38, died at a hospital on Friday. She was taken to the hospital after the March 1 shooting near the Yachtsman Resort, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Lashawn Jarrett, 37, of Monroe, was arrested in connection to the shooting. He has been charged with attempted murder, assault and battery, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and drug possession, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook post.

Police said Jarrett shot one person in a vehicle near 14th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard.

Jarrett was also shot, and was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The department is investigating.