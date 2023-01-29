SC woman and daughter killed in house fire, coroner says

A day after her mother was killed in a house fire, a South Carolina woman also died from injuries she suffered in the blaze, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

Concetta Spann, a 35-year-old Aiken resident, died at an area hospital Thursday, Coroner Darryl Ables said. Her mother, 65-year-old Sylvia Spann, died at the scene of the Wednesday morning fire, according to Ables.

Emergency officials responded to a structure fire at 1338 Aldrich St. at about 12:25 a.m., according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety. That’s near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Rutland Drive, about a mile from Aiken High School.

Firefighters were told that two family members, the mother and daughter, were still inside the home, Ables said.

Concetta, left, and mother Sylvia Spann died from injuries sustained in a house fire, the coroner’s office said.

Both were located inside a bedroom, and after being removed from the home, Sylvia Spann was pronounced dead, Ables said.

The department of public safety originally said Concetta Spann suffered severe injuries. She was in critical condition when she was taken to the area hospital, where she died Thursday afternoon, according to Ables.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on the cause of the fire, or its point of origin, but it is being investigated by the department of public safety and coroner’s office.

Concetta Spann is survived by four children and a fiancé, her cousin Ammie Spann said in an online fundraiser, where she is looking to get donations to help pay for burial expenses for the mother and daughter, as well as “family needs.”