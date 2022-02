SC Upper, Lower State basketball championship schedule takes shape. What we know

A look at the schedule for the South Carolina High League’s Upper State and Lower State championship games and this weekend’s S.C. Independent Schools Association championship games.

The Upper State and Lower State game schedule will be finalized pending game results Thursday, with SCISA wrapping up its semifinal games Friday. The winners of the SCHSL Upper State and Lower State championships advance to the state finals next week — March 3-5 — at USC Aiken.

Upper State Championships

Games at Bob Jones University in Greenville

Saturday

Class A Girls: High Point Academy vs. Denmark-Olar, noon

Class A Boys: Calhoun County vs. Great Falls, 2 p.m.

Class 5A Girls: Mauldin vs. Rock Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Class 5A Boys: Ridge View vs. Mauldin, 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Class 2A Girls: Christ Church vs. Landrum, noon

Class 2A Boys: Abbeville/OR/Gray Collegiate vs. Andrew Jackson/OR/Landrum, 2 p.m.

Class 3A Girls: Lower Richland/OR/Southside vs. Blue Ridge/OR/Keenan, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Boys: Blue Ridge vs. Keenan, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Class 4A Girls: Westside vs. Catawba Ridge, 5:30 p.m.

Class 4A Boys: Travelers Rest/OR/Irmo vs. AC Flora/OR/South Pointe, 7:30 p.m.

Lower State Championships

Games at Florence Center

Saturday

Class A Girls: Lake View vs. Military Magnet, noon

Class A Boys: Hannah-Pamplico vs. Scott’s Branch, 2 p.m.

Class 5A Girls: Sumter vs. Summerville, 5:30 p.m.

Class 5A Boys: Dutch Fork vs. Fort Dorchester, 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Class 2A Girls: Silver Bluff vs. Andrew Jackson, noon

Class 2A Boys: Wade Hampton/OR/Mullins vs. Phillip Simmons/OR/York Prep, 2 p.m.

Class 3A Girls: Camden/OR/Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Bishop England/OR/Loris, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Boys: Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Oceanside Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Class 4A Girls: South Florence vs. North Augusta, 5:30 p.m.

Class 4A Boys: Midland Valley/OR/Wilson vs. West Florence/OR/North Augusta, 7:30 p.m.

SCISA Championships

All games at Sumter Civic Center

Saturday

Class A Girls: Teams TBA, 10:30 a.m.

Class A Boys: Teams TBA, Noon

Class 3A Girls: Teams TBA, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A Boys: Teams TBA, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Girls: Teams TBA, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A Boys, Teams TBA, 8 p.m.