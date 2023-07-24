SC trans teen murdered on first date + How Panthers lineman went from loading Amazon trucks to the NFL

Jacob Williamson posing for a picture in his Waffle House uniform.

On June 30, 18-year-old Jacob Williamson was supposed to go to Carowinds on his first ever date.

Williamson then disappeared the night of the date. His body was found days later on July 4 on he side of a road in Pageland, S.C., roughly eight miles from Monroe, N.C.

Ted Clifford and Kallie Cox have more on Williamson’s murder.

Panthers defensive tackle DeShawn Williams participates in Carolina’s offseason program. (Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers)

DeShawn Williams never quit on football, though at times it certainly looked like football had quit on him.

Williams was released from four teams from 2015 to 2019 and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he found himself wrapping shipping pallets and loading delivery trucks for Amazon and UPS in Colorado.

Mike Kaye shares Williams’ journey to the Panthers.

The People’s Market will be opening a new location in South End.

A popular spot for dining in or takeout on the go is opening another location in Charlotte.

The People’s Market is coming to South End soon. Originally located in Dilworth, The People’s Market closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened last August in the Elizabeth neighborhood.

Chyna Blackmon gives you the rundown on the new South End spot.

A Lake Norman developer will lay out his plans to the community for a 263-acre Huntersville mega development to include a gigantic recreation lagoon and a trolley system to get swimmers and bathers to and from the regional attraction.

Lagoona Bay, a massive mixed use development that would feature a “modern lifestyle beach resort” has been proposed for southern Lake Norman in Huntersville.

An online petition opposing the project has more than 5,500 signatures and residents complain the development doesn’t fit the character of the area.

Paige Masten asks why are developers trying to make Huntersville something its not?

