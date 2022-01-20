SC’s Tim Scott, a potential 2024 hopeful, to release new ‘America’ memoir

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, an influential Black conservative and a rising Republican star, is about to take the next logical step in his political ascent: He’s writing a memoir.

The South Carolina Republican landed a book deal with Thomas Nelson, an imprint of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, for a memoir that will detail Scott’s hopeful vision for America while also recounting some of the most painful memories of his life.

The book, “America, A Redemption Story,” is expected to hit shelves in August. Scott is up for reelection in November and has said the contest will be his final Senate race.

The title is a subtle reference to a powerful moment last year when Scott delivered the official Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s first joint address to Congress.

“We get to live in the greatest country on Earth. The country where my grandfather, in his 94 years, saw his family go from cotton to Congress in one lifetime. So I am more than hopeful — I am confident — that our finest hour has yet to come. Original sin is never the end of the story. Not in our souls, and not for our nation. The real story is always redemption,” Scott said as he responded to a presidential speech.

In his forthcoming book, Scott said he will focus on two words that define him: hope and redemption.

“No matter how great the darkness, these truths always light the way home,” Scott said in a statement issued through his publisher this week.

“And while there are hard moments in this book, more than anything, I have endeavored to tell a story brimming with the beauty, magic, and wonder of life. Because this is how we are meant to live. No matter where you may be in your journey, it is my sincere prayer that you will experience hope within these pages.”

Scott, 56, has spoken openly about what it was like growing up poor and Black in North Charleston. He’s taken reporters to the house at the end of the dirt road, to the place that he first called home and recalled how he shared a single bedroom with his brother and mother after his parents divorced.

Story continues

A summary of the book claims, “Through compelling storytelling, Scott takes us into the most poignant memories of his life. Yet this isn’t just a Tim Scott memoir; in a greater sense it is a story of us.”

The release of this book could raise Scott’s national profile even more as he continues to build a formidable campaign warchest. His name is often mentioned as a potential 2024 presidential candidate.

Plus, the release of a political memoir has a become a familiar rite of passage for serious presidential contenders.

“We’re honored to work with Senator Scott on this project and his impactful vision for America,” said Tim Paulson, the vice president and publisher of Nelson Books. “His story will undoubtedly break down stereotypes and inspire readers from all walks of life.”

It will be Scott’s third book.

His previous books include “Opportunity Knocks: How Hard Work, Community, and Business Can Improve Lives and End Poverty,” which published in 2020, and “Unified: How Our Unlikely Friendship Gives Us Hope for a Divided Country” which he alongside former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy in 2018.