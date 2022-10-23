SC teen convicted of murder in 17-year-old’s death, prosecutor says

An Orangeburg teenager has been convicted in the murder of a 17-year-old Midlands teen, the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office said.

Kari Kayshon Ryant, a 19-year-old from Orangeburg, was convicted of the murder of 17-year-old Naja Sanders, the solicitor’s office said Friday in a news release.

The Orangeburg County jury deliberated for less than an hour before finding Ryant guilty, according to the release.

In May 2020, Sanders’ body was found by a passerby on the edge of Whitman Street, near Plywood Street, in Orangeburg, the solicitor’s office said. Sanders had been shot in the back of his head, according to the release.

Sanders’ mother told investigators that her son had left her home several hours earlier with Ryant, the solicitor’s office said.

Ryant turned himself in for questioning on the night of the shooting, and during the interrogation said he and Sanders parted ways shortly before the murder, according to the release. Ryant claimed he only learned that the shooting occurred when he received calls and texts saying that Sanders had been killed.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety obtained surveillance video of the teenagers walking near the scene of the shooting and the footage showed the moment Sanders was shot, in addition to Ryant running from the scene, the solicitor’s office said.

Ryant’s cellphone was examined by law enforcement officers and they discovered he had searched “how to remove gunshot residue” several hours after the shooting and before he surrendered to the authorities, according to the release.

Ryant was 17 at the time of the shooting, but was tried as an adult, the solicitor’s office said. He’s expected to be sentenced in January 2023, according to the release.

“This is another example of our failed juvenile justice system and having too many illegal guns on our streets,” Solicitor David Pascoe said in the release. “The defendant had an extensive juvenile record that includes involvement with guns. Now, one teenager is dead and another will be spending a significant amount of time in prison.”

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Solicitor Tommy Scott and Assistant Solicitor Brad Riley, according to the release. Ryant was represented by attorney W. Scott Palmer, Orangeburg County court records show.