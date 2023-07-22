SC teen catches rare fish and it’s no tall tale. See what he reeled in

Extremely rare! Once in a lifetime! Sounds like your typical fish story, right?

Well, an Abbeville teen can say there’s nothing fishy about his true story. And he’s got the photo to prove it.

Logan Overholt, 13, was fishing at Blue Hole Landing on Lake Russell earlier this month when he reeled in an albino channel catfish, which S.C. Department of Natural Resources officials say is a fish rarely found in the wild.

Logan Overholt, 13, of Abbeville, shows off the rare fish he caught.

Rare overall, plus predators can see them easier due to their coloring or lack thereof. Channel cats, as they’re known, are usually grayish-blue on the side with a black back and a white belly. Albinos are white with a pink hue and a deeper sort of coral on the tail.

They are more likely to end up in someone’s fish tank where predators don’t roam. Bottom feeders, channel cats are especially good for stocking ponds.

On his YouTube channel, Logan said he was using a live bluegill that he caught earlier.

Logan’s sister Corrie snapped a photo of him holding the fish before they eased it back into the water.

Logan, Corrie and younger sister Tillie were visiting their grandparents in Calhoun Falls.

“He loves fishing,” mom Kayla Overholt told WYFF-TV. “It’s definitely his passion.”

She added, “He has always had the best luck.”