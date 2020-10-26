SC Stays MP High Court Order on Restricting Poll Rallies in State

The Supreme Court on Monday, 26 October, stayed an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court that directed political parties to restrict physical political rallies in the state in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The bench led by Justice A M Khanwilkar prima facie agreed with the petitions filed by the Election Commission and BJP leaders Pradyuman Singh Tomar and Munnalal Goyal against the high court order.

The Election Commission on Friday, 23 October, approached the apex court challenging the order of Madhya Pradesh High Court that restricted political rallies in nine districts in the state. The high court had put various conditions on holding any physical gathering in the bypoll-bound state.

Earlier on 21 October, the Gwalior Bench of the High Court had asked the magistrates of all nine districts within its jurisdiction to not allow any political candidate or party to hold public gatherings, adding that permission may only be granted if the specific candidate or political party proves that a virtual rally is not possible.

Madhya Pradesh bypolls for 28 seats will be conducted on 3 November, and the result will be declared on 10 November.

(With inputs from NDTV)

