SC State Fair to make comeback Wednesday after COVID-19 sidetracked 2020 event

South Carolina is kicking off its annual state fair Wednesday, marking the first full fair since the COVID-19 pandemic reached the state in March 2020.

The fair, which will run every day until Oct. 24, will feature a free daily circus alongside all the other events, rides, food and attractions Palmetto State residents have come to know and love.

The circus will perform three 40-minute shows each day starting at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The attraction will be situated beside the Ellison building near the South gate entrance.

The 2021 State Fair marks a triumphant return after 2020’s cancellation. Last year, the fair went to a drive-thru format due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was only open for two days.

Here’s what else you need to know about this year’s State Fair.

What COVID-19 precautions will be in place?

Fair-goers will be required to wear masks while at the event, according to the State Fair’s website.

The fairgrounds are located within the city of Columbia, and the city has instituted a mask mandate. Those in violation of the mandate could be punished by city officials with a fine of up to $100.

Attendees will also be encouraged to social distance while waiting in lines, checking out exhibits, watching shows and enjoying food and drinks.

Fair officials will also place hand sanitizing stations across the grounds, as well as increase cleaning protocols.

How can I get tickets?

You can purchase tickets ahead of time online at scfair.org or at a Circle K during the fair for $15.

Tickets can also be purchased at the fairgrounds. They are $20 for adults and $15 for those 55 and older. Children under the age of six get in for free.

What kind of entertainment can I expect?

The State Fair is back in full force after paring down significantly last year. Attendees will be able to enjoy a number of rides, concerts, shows and games while at the event.

The concert line up for the fair includes Renata The Band, Bombshell, The Swingin’ Medallions, Ron Diamond, Dennis Lee Band, Diamonds and Whiskey and Geru Y Su Legion 7. Check out the fair’s website for a list of which bands play on which days.

More than 60 rides will be open at the fair. Ride vouchers, which can be exchanged for an all-day unlimited rides pass, can be purchased ahead of time online or at a Circle K for $25.

Furry fair friends will also be in attendance, with the petting zoo, other animal attractions, competition animals and horse shows all on the calendar.

And, of course, a number of game booths will be open for those looking to win prizes.

What’s new on the menu?

There’s nothing more iconic than the food found at the State Fair. Though fair-goers can expect their usual funnel cakes, warm chocolate chip cookies, corn dogs and Fiske fries, there are a few new food offerings this year.

That includes the new “steak n eggs sundae” from DeAnna’s Food Concessions, according to the fair’s website. The savory sundae features fries, warm cheese, sour cream, bacon, a scoop of cheesy grits and a fried egg. And, to top it all off is some sirloin steak.

The fair will also welcome new merchant Atlantic Seafood, which specializes in “serving up seafood delights.” The vendor will sell shrimp salad, alligator bites, a fried shrimp plate, calamari, a fish platter and more.

Don’t forget about the fair’s lunch special. Fair-goers in the “lunch bunch” can purchase a refundable $15 ticket and attend the fair from noon to 2 p.m. each weekday except this Wednesday, opening day. Attendees can feast on fair food for lunch and return to the ticket booth by 2 p.m. for a full ticket refund.

What time is the fair open?

Oct. 13: Noon – 9 p.m.

Oct. 14: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Oct. 15: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Oct. 16: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Oct. 17: Noon – 9 p.m.

Oct. 18: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Oct. 19: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Oct. 20: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Oct. 21: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Oct. 22: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Oct. 23: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Oct. 24: Noon – 8 p.m.