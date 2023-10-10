SC state fair is back and has 13 new unique foods to try. Take a look

Several of the new foods at the South Carolina State Fair this year will be nothing if not unique.

The Palmetto State’s largest annual event, the state fair, returns Wednesday through Oct. 22 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds — and this year it will feature several new specialty foods and drinks for visitors to enjoy.

Here are the 13 new foods and drinks that visitors will get to try at the 2023 state fair.

Donut Dog

For those who enjoy a good hot dog, but also have a bit of a sweet tooth, DeAnna’s Donut Dog is for you. It includes a homemade long John doughnut and an all-beef hot dog, topped with bacon and doughnut glaze. DAnna’s Donut Dog was also chosen as “Best New Food” at the Florida State Fair in 2022.

Billy G’s Carolina BBQ

Barbecue lovers should be satisfied with the smoky flavors and signature sauces of Billy G’s Carolina BBQ.

Deep-fried Treats

This year state fair visitors will have the chance to try three different deep-fried treats. They include fried-salted caramel pretzel brownies, fried Twinkies on a stick and fried S’Mores on a stick.

Mexican Street Corn Sundae

This signature creation is made with fresh-cut fries, layered with warm Chile con queso, sweet corn, Mexican spices, crumbled cheese, cilantro lime crema, crushed corn chips. The snack is topped with your choice of cajun shrimp or sirloin steak.

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Wisconsin cheese curds are a Midwestern classic. It consists of golden nuggets of cheddar cheese curds, hand-battered in seasoned flour and deep-fried to crispy perfection.

Pumpkin Spice Funnel Cake

It’s a fall-themed version of a carnival food classic, loaded with pumpkin spice and cream cheese icing.

Mighty Mango Tea

Try this tropical treat to excite your taste buds. The mango cold brew tea is sweetened with mango juice and comes with bursting mango bobas.

Dill Pickle Pizza

If you like pickles on basically everything, then this dish is for you. It’s a combination of tangy dill pickles and melted cheese on top of a perfectly crafted crust.

Sweet Potatoes

This year visitors can order farm-fresh sweet potatoes. Try them with classic butter, salt and pepper or order them with cinnamon and sugar on top.

Watermelon Arnold Palmer

Enjoy the juicy flavor of watermelon sweet tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemonade. The concoction should keep you refreshed as you traverse the fairgrounds.

Oliver Gospel Mission Coffee

This coffee will be offered by Oliver Gospel Mission, which provides recovery emergency services to the homeless. For every cup purchased at the fair, a meal will be provided for someone in need. Bags of the coffee will also be sold.