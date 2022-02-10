SC Senate advances medical marijuana bill, but its future in the House is uncertain

South Carolina senators voted late Wednesday night to advance legislation that would legalize certain forms of marijuana for medical use, sending the bill to the House where its future is uncertain.

The Senate voted 28-15 after making several changes to the legislation that would allow people with doctor-approved medical conditions, such as cancer and glaucoma, to use marijuana in the forms of oils, salves, vaporizers or patches.

Its passage was celebrated by Republican Sen. Tom Davis, who had waited seven years for the Senate to vote on the bill. Year after year, Davis, the bill’s lead sponsor, tweaked the legislation to alleviate concerns from colleagues and law enforcement.

