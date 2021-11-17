SC Sen. Leatherman was ‘epitome of a public servant,’ congressman says on House floor

Congressman Tom Rice honored the late South Carolina Sen. Hugh Leatherman on the U.S. House floor Tuesday afternoon.

In his remarks, Rice, who shared constituents with Leatherman, said he was proud to work with the state’s powerful Senate Finance Committee chairman to serve people across the Pee Dee region.

Leatherman’s work, the Myrtle Beach Republican said, exemplified “his true dedication to our state.”

“Sen. Leatherman didn’t hesitate to work across the aisle to get things done for the 7th District and all South Carolinians,” Rice said. “I’ve always known him to pursue smart, reasonable solutions and work hard to fix problems.”

Leatherman died at the age of 90 last Friday morning. His death was mourned and his impact was remembered by Republicans and Democrats alike across the state. Leatherman’s funeral will be held Friday in Florence County.

Leatherman served in the Senate from 1981 to 2021, with a distinguished career marked by achievements that brought large businesses to South Carolina and expanded the state’s economy. Notably, Leatherman is often credited with playing a large role in bringing Boeing to the state and helping to expand the Port of Charleston.

Even from his hospital bed, Rice noted Leatherman’s commitment to the budget.

“Sen. Leatherman was the epitome of a public servant,” Rice said. “He will be dearly missed in the halls of the South Carolina State House and we will remember him as an accomplished and honorable man. Rest in Peace, Mr. Chairman.”