SC Republicans, accused of racial gerrymandering, say politics, not race was paramount

Zak Koeske
·7 min read
Jeffrey Collins/AP

A trial over South Carolina’s new congressional map got underway Monday with lawyers for the state NAACP arguing it unconstitutionally diluted the power of Black voters and should be redrawn.

Not only had the Republican General Assembly discriminated against Black voters by prioritizing racial considerations above all else when drawing three of the seven congressional districts, the plaintiffs argued in their opening statement, but it had done so intentionally to relegate Black voters to electoral irrelevance in all but a single district.

Lawyers for the defense countered that there was no direct evidence of racial discrimination and that plaintiffs’ alleged evidence of such was entirely circumstantial.

Political considerations and other traditional redistricting principles, such as preserving the cores of existing congressional districts and respecting communities of interest, drove line-drawing decisions, not racial animus, they argued.

The resulting map, which solidified the 6-1 GOP advantage by making the coastal 1st District more Republican-leaning, passed the General Assembly in January. The South Carolina chapter of the NAACP challenged the map about a month later, arguing it violated the 14th and 15th amendments to the U.S. Constitution, which granted all citizens equal protection under the law and gave Black men the right to vote.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers argued Monday that the General Assembly achieved its goal of turning the increasingly competitive 1st District, represented by Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, who recently bought a house on Isle of Palms, into a Republican stronghold by unnecessarily carving out Black communities, most notably the majority-minority city of North Charleston, and moving them into the 6th District.

The sprawling 6th District, which stretches more than 100 miles from Charleston to Columbia, is represented by U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, the only Black member of South Carolina’s U.S. House delegation.

The trial over the map’s constitutionality, which is being held in Charleston federal court, is expected to last about two weeks and and will be decided by a three-judge panel no sooner than Oct. 28.

Witnesses testify about map’s impact on Black community

The plaintiffs’ first two witnesses Monday testified to their perception that the enacted congressional map negatively impacted the ability of Black South Carolinians to elect candidates of their choice and criticized the process Republican lawmakers used to create it.

Lawyers for the defense countered that the redistricting process was more transparent than in year’s past and driven by race-neutral principles and politics.

Anjene Davis, a Black North Charleston resident who testified Monday for the plaintiffs, said he thought the new congressional map, which left the 1st District with the smallest percentage of Black voters, dispossessed the area’s already marginalized African American population.

Davis, a Charleston County School District employee and founder of the Lowcountry Black Parents Association, said he attended a public redistricting hearing last year in hopes of better understanding the process and advocating for fairer representation, but hadn’t felt heard by lawmakers.

“I feel they did not take into consideration what was said,” lamented Davis, who called splitting Charleston one of the most blatant examples of race driving the map-drawing process.

“It doesn’t seem to make sense,” he said.

State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, the plaintiffs’ second witness, testified that she also had concerns about the enacted map, the legislative process that led to its creation and leadership’s failure to statistically analyze whether the map diluted Black voting power by packing and cracking African American communities.

Rather than leaving redistricting to the House Judiciary Committee’s Election Laws subcommittee, as had been done in the past, Republican leadership made it the purview of an ad hoc redistricting committee composed of members with no prior reapportionment experience, said Cobb-Hunter, the body’s longest-serving member and a veteran of three redistricting cycles.

Leadership’s decision to form an ad hoc committee and not appoint state Rep. John King, D-York, the Black vice chairman of the House Judiciary Committee to it, was a red flag that “this would be a process that excluded people,” she said.

The plaintiffs spent considerable time Monday rehashing an episode during the committee process in which House Judiciary Chairman Chris Murphy, R-Dorchester, tapped state Rep. Weston Newton, R-Beaufort, to preside over a redistricting hearing in his absence rather than letting King, an outspoken critic of the mapmaking process, conduct the meeting.

Murphy, who, according to the defense, tested positive for COVID-19 the day of that hearing, missed a large portion of the legislative session last year due to what colleagues said were health problems. He recently announced he was seeking treatment for alcohol abuse.

When Judge Richard Gergel, one of three judges who will rule on the case, commented that the plaintiffs were “beating a dead horse” by continuing to harp on the King incident, attorney Leah Aden defended its relevance saying it showed the redistricting process excluded Black members.

Lawyers for General Assembly defend redistricting process

Lawyers for the House and Senate defendants countered that the ad hoc redistricting committee was actually larger and more politically, geographically and demographically diverse than the past Election Laws subcommittee had been.

From start to finish, the redistricting process, which included numerous opportunities for public testimony, chamber-specific committee and subcommittee hearings, and the acceptance of public map proposals, constituted a “robust” process, said John Gore, an attorney for the Senate defendants.

Gore said in his opening statement that the House and Senate adhered to established redistricting guidelines, such as proportionality, contiguity and minimizing county, city and voting precinct boundary splits.

He claimed the new map, which hewed closely to the previous map enacted a decade before, preserved the cores of districts better than any other plan proposed, which he said was the “cleanest expression” of respecting communities of interest.

None of the other proposals were as consistent with traditional redistricting principles while achieving the Republicans’ political goals of keeping the 1st District solidly red, Gore said.

Partisan considerations, which some Republican members denied had been a driving force during the process, played an important role in the map’s construction, he argued.

The defense intends to have state Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Charleston, a redistricting committee member who presented the plan on the Senate floor, and Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, take the stand later in the trial to testify that politics, not race, was of paramount concern.

Even state Rep. Justin Bamberg, a Black Democrat who sat on the House redistricting committee, will testify for the defense that racial discrimination had not animated Republican mapmakers, Gore said.

Rather, the defense argued, staff members who drew the map were instructed to follow traditional redistricting principles, including taking incumbency and political considerations into account, and to incorporate requests from sitting U.S. House members.

Such requests included Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, asking that Fort Jackson be kept in his district and a staffer for Clyburn conveying the Democrat’s desire for a “minimal change” plan, Gore said.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Luke Rankin, R-Horry, who chaired the Senate redistricting committee, also directed the cartographer not to touch the 7th District, which encompasses the Pee Dee and Grand Strand, more than was necessary, he said.

The 7th District, which South Carolina added during last decade’s redistricting cycle to accommodate the state’s population growth, is currently held by Rep. Tom Rice, who state Rep. Russell Fry, R-Horry, ousted in this year’s Republican primary.

Cobb-Hunter, who said last cycle she advocated unsuccessfully for giving Black voters significant influence in the 7th District, bemoaned that the newly enacted map had reduced competitiveness by turning the state’s only swing district into a likely Republican seat.

If districts were competitive, she said, candidates would have to appeal to all voters and couldn’t simply discount the interests of voters of color. Cobb-Hunter said that’s why she supports codifying redistricting rules — South Carolina is the only state without a law setting redistricting criteria, procedures and guidelines — and creating an independent redistricting commission.

The third and final witness who testified Monday, Tufts University mathematics professor Dr. Moon Duchin, spoke extensively about her research analyzing redistricting maps, including assessing for “excessively race-conscious line drawing.”

The trial’s first day wrapped up before Duchin could deliver her assessment of South Carolina’s congressional map, but she was expected to take the stand Tuesday to pick up where she left off.

Other witnesses scheduled to testify Tuesday are Black Beaufort County voter Taiwan Scott, the suit’s only individually named plaintiff; Dr. Kosuke Imai, a Harvard professor of government and statistics; Brenda Murphy, president of the South Carolina NAACP; and Henry Griffin, who will speak to the importance of effective congressional representation for Black people in his community.

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Guerrero homers to lead Blue Jays past Orioles 5-1

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games. “There was

  • Blue Jays officially clinch post-season spot with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance since the