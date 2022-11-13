SC Rep. James Clyburn is an embarrassment after recent comments, a reader writes

Clyburn shamed

Rep. James Clyburn is an embarrassment to South Carolina. Anyone who compares this great country’s politics to Nazism should not be in any public office as his views are certainly un-American. He should be ashamed.

Barbara E. Boylston, Charleston

Lights down

Now that night falls earlier, I’d like to remind my fellow motorists to dim their headlights when facing oncoming traffic to avoid blinding other drivers. The driver’s handbook recommends looking to the right side of the road to avoid being totally blinded. I also ask that motorists refrain from smoking or talking on their cellphones while refueling to avoid a known fire hazard. This warning is posted on every gas pump I see, but I’m amazed at the number of people who ignore these warnings. The life you save might be your own.

Vasilisa C. Hamilton, Columbia

Thanks

On Veterans Day, the South Carolina Association of Nurse Anesthetists (SCANA) pays tribute to veteran and active-duty military Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) who have served our country by caring for those who fight to protect the American way of life. The strong bond between the U.S. military and nurse anesthetists was forged more than 150 years ago, when nurses first gave anesthesia to wounded soldiers on the battlefields of the Civil War. Since then, CRNAs have been the primary front-line anesthesia providers in every U.S. military action around the globe. Scores CRNAs were educated and trained at military universities and gained indelible experience in austere environments courageously caring for service men and women in the military. At home, CRNAs are essential healthcare providers in VA hospitals, ensuring that veterans receive the best surgical, obstetrical, trauma, and pain management care possible. Without quality anesthesia, these services simply would not be possible. As president of SCANA, it’s my honor and privilege to salute those who have served to protect and those who have served to heal our protectors.

Marcia Iszard, Blythewood

Election heroes

South Carolina held a successful election for its citizens. Poll managers, poll clerks and poll workers made this possible. These volunteers undergo training on their own time and give up a full day of their customary responsibilities on Election Day to empower voters and defend democracy. They set up and staff the polling places, check in voters, answer call center phones, secure the ballots at the end of the day, and deliver them to their county office of voter registration and elections. Their day begins with reporting to their precincts at 6 a.m.. They work straight through until the polls close and the votes and machines have been secured and delivered to their county office of voter registration and elections. These 14-and-15-hour days demand sacrifice plus understanding and support from their families and associates. One hallmark of democracy is free and fair elections. A special thank you to these Election Day heroes for making democracy work.

Elizabeth Sumner Jones, Vice President for Voter Services League of Women Voters SC, Columbia

Natural clothes

I think it’s great that more and more people are choosing a plant-based diet. They’re most likely improving their health and that of the planet. I just wonder why I haven’t heard of a trend toward plant-based clothing. You know, the clothes that aren’t made from a petroleum product. The clothes made from fabrics like wool, silk, linen, cotton and hemp. Is it because these fabrics require more effort to take care of? We are a nation that seeks convenience. But maybe if we endure a little inconvenience at the ironing board, our president won’t have to open emergency oil reserves. Maybe fracking and shale oil can become history. Just a thought.

Betsy Russell, Columbia