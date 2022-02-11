Your SC politics briefing

Maayan Schechter
Welcome to your weekly South Carolina politics briefing

It’s officially South Carolina primary season.

Suddenly, we’ve got a serious race shaping up in South Carolina’s coastal (and now contentious) 1st Congressional District.

One day after incumbent US Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Daniel Island, got an endorsement in her reelection bid from former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, another Republican woman entered the GOP primary race to challenge Mace for her seat in Congress: Katie Arrington.

Arrington, a former state lawmaker who stunned the political world in 2018 when she defeated Mark Sanford, is back for another shot at the congressional seat she ultimately lost to Democrat Joe Cunningham.

Arrington rolled out her announcement online in a 2-minute video, where she described herself as a “servant leader” and characterized Mace as “a sellout.” Mace fired back in a three-word tweet: “Bring. It. On.”

But that’s not all.

In a 15-minute interview with The State’s Caitlin Byrd, Arrington falsely claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election and also in that interview suggested that Mace was partially to blame for what happened in the violent attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

Meanwhile, there is major buzz that Trump is planning to hold a rally in South Carolina as early as this month, where he could champion two Republican congressional candidates while also making a visit to an early presidential primary voting state.

That news comes after Gov. Henry McMaster made a trip to Mar-a-Lago to visit Trump.

McMaster declined to say what the pair talked about.

Sen. Tom Davis gets his first win

South Carolina senators voted this week to advance legislation that would legalize certain forms of marijuana for medical use, sending the bill to the House, where its future is uncertain.

The GOP-controlled Senate voted 28-15 after making several heavy changes to the legislation that would allow people with doctor-approved medical conditions, such as cancer, glaucoma and multiple sclerosis, to use marijuana in the forms of oils, salves, vaporizers or patches. South Carolinians could only get the marijuana through specific pharmacies.

Republican Sen. Tom Davis, the bill’s lead sponsor, celebrated its passage after waiting seven years for the Senate to vote on the legislation. Davis, R-Beaufort, had made significant tweaks to the bill to appease other senators and law enforcement.

“I guess right now, just gratitude to my colleagues in the Senate. What I was struck by is even those that were opposed to the bill, they could’ve just gone up there and ranted on it and given speeches and diatribes, but they didn’t do it,” Davis said.

House Republican leaders have been largely mum on the bill’s prospects in the lower chamber.

And there’s a serious time crunch to consider, even without knowing which committee the bill will land in.

The House is definitely not going to deal with Davis’ bill until at least after the April crossover deadline because the chamber will want to get through members’ own legislation and the House plans to tackle the budget in March — a big priority.

So if the marijuana bill gets dealt with after the April deadline that leaves just a few weeks — until early May when session ends — for the chamber to debate it.

Gov. McMaster also has so far been unwilling to really speak specifics of the bill.

He told reporters it was too premature to say whether he’d veto it should it cross his desk.

House GOP deals with election law changes

In a move late Tuesday that caught some by surprise, House Republicans amended an elections-related bill passed last year to add a series of controversial election security measures opposed by Democrats.

The changes to a relatively innocuous bill that firmed up the oversight and authority of South Carolina’s State Election Commission include a prohibition on ballot drop boxes, expand the array of election audits the state can perform and introduce a reporting requirement for election workers who observe anything suspicious, among other things.

The move to amend the bill came a day ahead of a separate hearing on an election-related proposal sponsored by House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, that would add two weeks of early voting, require certain forms of identification to vote absentee and eliminate certain excuses to vote absentee.

House Democrats cried foul on the amendment, which was brought to the floor without any prior discussion in committee and had not been subject to a fiscal impact analysis, but ultimately were powerless to stop its passage.

NEW THIS MORNING: A federal lawsuit that challenges South Carolina’s redrawn congressional map as unconstitutional was filed late Thursday. The suit, brought on behalf of the South Carolina chapter of the NAACP, argues the new lines dilute the voting strength of Black South Carolinians.

Biden pushed to choose non-Ivy League

President Joe Biden has said he plans to announce his US Supreme Court nomination by the month’s end, giving House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and US Sen. Lindsey Graham just a few more weeks to lobby colleagues to back their choice: Federal Judge J. Michelle Childs.

There are plenty of reasons the pair say Biden should pick Childs over other candidates.

One particular reason? She didn’t attend a private or Ivy League college.

She’s a University of South Florida grad and she went to law school at the University of South Carolina.

More on Childs and the Supreme Court:

Biden talks Supreme Court timing with Democratic senators (Washington Post)

Left splits over Supreme Court pick pushed by top Biden ally (POLITICO)

A Product of Public Universities, Michelle Childs Would (New York Times)

Buzz Bites

House Republican leaders will join SC Rep. Russell Fry in a Feb. 16 fundraiser at the Palmetto Club in Columbia for his 7th District primary run in hopes of unseating Rep. Tom Rice. House Speaker Jay Lucas, House Majority Leader Gary Simrill and House Speaker Pro Tempore Tommy Pope. are scheduled to be among the guests, according to an invitation provided by The State.

The Senate voted to confirm Gov. McMaster’s DHEC board chair appointment, Robert Bolchoz.

House Ways and Means Committee kicked out its version of the school voucher bill in a 15-6 vote, advancing it to the chamber for a vote.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham says he wants South Carolina to legalize sports betting.

State Sen. Mia McLeod, a gubernatorial candidate, and U.S. Senate candidate state Rep. Krystle Matthews, D-Berkeley, were endorsed by Care in Action.

A substantially pared down school voucher bill backed by House Republican leaders passed out of committee this week. The bill, which could face a legal challenge if ultimately adopted, pays for a three-year voucher pilot program through a $75 million outlay from the state’s contingency reserve fund and limits eligibility to 5,000 elementary-age students.

State Sen. Michael Johnson, R-York, says a recent federal enforcement order against the New-Indy paper mill doesn’t do enough to curtail powerful odors that have made many residents of York and Lancaster counties feel sick and has asked the federal government to step up enforcement to protect public health and prevent the plant from being rewarded for “bad behavior.”

A former senior deputy director with South Carolina’s juvenile justice department claims he was sidelined and eventually fired last year after raising concerns about the direction of the troubled agency.

Mark your calendar

Feb. 14

The Education Oversight Committee will name a new chair, noon/1 p.m.

Feb. 15

Senate Judiciary Committee panel meets at 10 a.m. to discuss the “Religious Freedom Act”

House, Senate gavel in at noon

House Judiciary Committee panel will discuss an election bill that tackles early/absentee voting after House adjourns

Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee meets at 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 16

Ways and Means proviso panel meets at 9 a.m.

Senate Education panel meets on school voucher bill, 10 a.m.

Senate Judiciary panel will meet at 11:30 a.m. to discuss two convention of states bills

Full House Judiciary Committee scheduled to meet after the House adjourns

Feb. 21

President’s Day, state holiday

March 1

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address

Before we adjourn

South Carolinians mourned the death last week of Buck Limehouse, the state’s first transportation secretary.

He was appointed by former Gov. Mark Sanford in 2007. Limehouse held the position until 2011.

Sanford spoke to The State about Limehouse’s legacy, and some of the obstacles the transportation chief had to deal with.

“There are four-lane roads to nowhere in South Carolina because a senior senator happens to live in that district. We were trying to move it toward a more merit-based system,” Sanford recalled.

And Limehouse, he said, was an important part of preserving Sandy Island in Georgetown County.

“It meant a lot to me and the administration, and I think it will ultimately mean a lot to a lot of folks who will come to prize open space.”

Make sure to sign up for our weekly politics newsletter

