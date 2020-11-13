SC Permits Sale and Two-Hour-Use of ‘Green’ Crackers in Telangana

Sale and use for two hours of green crackers, which are considered to be less polluting, has been permitted in Telangana by the Supreme Court, reported NDTV.

The state government had previously imposed a complete ban after the the Telangana High Court had ordered the same.

The apex court, according to NDTV, allowed the use of green crackers for two hours and said that the state would have to adhere to restrictions imposed by the National Green Tribunal on 9 November.

Background

The Telangana High Court had on Thursday, 12 November, ordered the state to ban sale and use of firecrackers.

According to IANS, the court had directed the authorities to give wide publicity through electronic and print media to the ban and to submit a report to it on 19 November the steps taken by the government to check usage of firecrackers. The high court, according to IANS, had further asked to take steps to shut shops selling firecrackers immediately.

The court had passed the orders on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by P Indira Prakash, a High Court lawyer who sought a ban on firecrackers in the larger public interest in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from NDTV and IANS.)

