SC Permits ICAI to Conduct In-Person CA Exams from 5 July

A day after the ICAI put forth its opposition to the cancellation or postponement of the CA exams amid the dipping COVID cases, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 29 May, said that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) can hold in-person exams from 5 July next week.

The apex court, however, considered the petition to grant an opt out to aspirants who would not be able to sit for the exams due to COVID-related issues, as per a Bar and Bench report.

The ICAI had told the court that the students appearing for the exams will be provided with another opportunity to take the tests if they experienced difficulties in appearing for the examination due to COVID.

"Whoever faces difficulty will be given another chance. These students had seven years to appear for the old-syllabus exam. We will give the benefit but limit it to those who are directly or indirectly affected by COVID. Results will be declared as soon as possible," advocate Ramji Srinivasan, who was representing ICAI, told the court, as per a Bar and Bench report.

In response to concerns raised by the petitioners, the top court has directed the accounting institution to designate the authority that can certify if a candidate has COVID-related issues and is eligible for the opt-out alternative.

The ICAI has been directed to submit a point-wise report on the issues raised by the petitioners when the case is taken up again on Wednesday, 30 June.

A final decision on the matter is likely to be announced on Wednesday.

As many as three lakh students are expected to appear for the CA examinations that begin next week across the country.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench)

