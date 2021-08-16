SC to Hear Pegasus Petitions, Centre Says Expert Committee Will Examine Issue

A Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose will soon conduct a hearing on the petitions filed regarding the alleged use of the Pegasus spyware on Indian citizens.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is expected to address the court on whether or not it should formally issue notice on the petitions, which include pleas by individuals who have been reportedly affected by the spyware, as well as PILs by journalists, activists and parliamentarians.

At a brief previous hearing on 10 August, the Centre had sought some more time to provide its response. The Centre has now filed an affidavit in the apex court arguing that the petitions are based on conjectures and unverified media reports.

It has nonetheless agreed to set up a committee of experts to examine the allegations.

""It is, however, submitted that with a view to dispel any wrong narrative spread by certain vested interests and with an object of examining the issues raised, the Union of India will constitute a Committee of Experts in the field which will go in to all aspects of the issue."" - Affidavit filed by Centre in Supreme Court

This is a developing story and will be updated with details from the hearing.

What Has Happened in the Supreme Court on the Petitions So Far?

On 10 August, the bench had urged parties to the case to refrain from engaging in "parallel debates" about the issue, including on social media (although it did not pass any orders restricting discussions).

""Any of the parties who have come before the court, we expect them to make their arguments and answer questions in the court hall. They must have some faith in the system, rather than speaking outside. You all have come to the court and you speak through the counsels. We don't want parallel debates. You have faith in the system. There must be discipline."" - CJI NV Ramana at the hearing on 10 August

During the first hearing in the matter on 5 August, CJI Ramana and Justice Surya Kant had sought clarity on why people allegedly affected by Pegasus snooping had not filed complaints/FIRs, but also noted that "the allegations are serious if the reports are correct."

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing Jagdeep Chhokar, had taken the court through the background to the new media revelations, including how a whistleblower had provided media houses with a list of potential Pegasus targets.

He argued that "this was a detailed investigative reporting project by multiple reputed media houses."

He observed that governments like that of France had relied on these reports to launch investigations and speak to Israel about the spyware. "These are therefore media reports which have high degree of credibility," he said.

"For a private citizen to be surveilled in this manner, is extremely serious," Divan argued, adding that this "amounts to a war on a country's citizens."

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing SNM Abdi and Prem Shankar Jha, said, “This is a matter of wide and huge dimensions. It's not a case of a single person’s phone being bugged, but is virtually a mass action. A foreign company is involved. The government might be involved. Given the global dimensions, this is a matter where this court has to be involved with the inquiry."

Dwivedi further emphasised that surveillance can be allowed, within the bounds of the law, for terrorists and serious criminals, but there was no reason to employ it against ordinary citizens and journalists. As a result, given the nature of the allegations, "this is a constitutional issue as well, not just a criminal matter."

What do These Petitions in the Supreme Court Argue?

The list of cases that being heard by the apex court include:

Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed by advocate ML Sharma, journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, and the Editors Guild of India; Writ petitions filed by people whose names feature on the list of potential Pegasus snooping targets, including journalists Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, SNM Abdi, and Rupesh Kumar Singh, as well as electoral reforms activist Jagdeep Chhokar.

The key arguments across the petitions filed in the apex court are that the use of a spyware tool like Pegasus violates the targets' fundamental right to privacy, and cannot be justified as lawful surveillance – instead, it amounts to illegal hacking of the victims' devices.

The writ petitions filed by the alleged victims of Pegasus snooping (with forensic analysis confirmation for Guha Thakurta and Abdi) argue that the use of Pegasus against them was "state-sponsored illegal hacking".

The involvement of the government is presumed by them on the basis of the Centre's failure to deny purchasing and using the spyware, as well as manufacturer NSO Group's insistence that they only sell their technology to governments and state agencies.

In addition to the core arguments on privacy and surveillance, the Writ Petitions and the PILs filed by journalists also specifically argue the impact that this usage of surveillance has on freedom of the press.

The PILs almost uniformly seek some sort of judicially monitored probe into the allegations that Pegasus was used against Indian citizens, whether an SIT or an inquiry by a sitting/retired judge of the apex court.

Another consistent demand across the PILs and writ petitions is for the Centre to disclose conclusively whether it has acquired and used Pegasus and other similar spyware against Indian citizens.

