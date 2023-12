SC Palmetto Champions football team released. See which players, coaches made list

The South Carolina Football Coaches Association released its annual Palmetto Champions team on Monday.

A top offensive, defensive, lineman, special teams player and coach were awarded in upper and lower state of each S.C. classification. Players were nominated by their coaches and selected by the SCFCA’s board of directors.

The SCFCA will announce its all-state teams later this week.

Class 5A

Upper State Offensive Player of Year: Avery McFadden, Hillcrest

Upper State Defensive Player of the Year: Avery Oates, Byrnes

Upper State Lineman of Year: Jarriel Jefferies, Gaffney

Upper State Special Teams Player of Year: Walker Broome, TL Hanna

Upper State Assistant Coach of Year: Steven Peeler, Clover

Upper State Coach of Year: Steve Watson, JL Mann

Lower State Offensive Player of Year: Derrick Salley, Ashley Ridge

Lower State Defensive Player of the Year: Jaiden Kimble, White Knoll

Lower State Lineman of Year: Jacob Cotterill, Summerville

Lower State Special Teams Player of Year: Enzo Mori, Stratford

Lower State Assistant Coach of Year: Neal Smith, White Knoll

Lower State Coach of Year: Nick Pelham, White Knoll

White Knoll Timberwolves head coach Nick Pelham directs his team during the 5A State Championship Game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at South Carolina State’s Oliver Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg, SC.

Class 4A

Upper State Offensive Player of Year: Turbo Richards, Northwestern

Upper State Defensive Player of the Year: Darius Johnson, Greer

Upper State Lineman of Year: Dylan Barbery, Airport

Upper State Special Teams Player of Year: Ayden Davis, York

Upper State Assistant Coach of Year: David Pierce, Northwestern

Upper State Coach of Year: Earl Chaptman, Midland Valley

Lower State Offensive Player of Year: AJ Brand, Irmo

Lower State Defensive Player of the Year: Dirrick Goodman, South Florence

Lower State Lineman of Year: Slayton Stokes, Hartsville

Lower State Special Teams Player of Year: Coleman Franzone, James Island

Lower State Assistant Coach of Year: Tommy Brown, Colleton County

Lower State Coach of Year: Aaron Brand, Irmo

Irmo head coach Aaron Brand reacts to a play during the Yellowjackets’ game against the visiting Seahawks in Irmo on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Class 3A

Upper State Offensive Player of Year: Elijah Coleman, Chester

Upper State Defensive Player of the Year: Omari Jackson, BHP

Upper State Lineman of Year: Steven O’Dell, Broome

Upper State Special Teams Player of Year: Jonas Bradley, Pendleton

Upper State Assistant Coach of Year: Jonathan Dailey, Chapman

Upper State Coach of Year: Russell Blackson, BHP

Lower State Offensive Player of Year: Kevon Rivera, Hanahan

Lower State Defensive Player of the Year: Wilson Nash, Camden

Lower State Lineman of Year: Josiah Thompson, Dillon

Lower State Special Teams Player of Year: Sam Crocker, Philip Simmons

Lower State Assistant Coach of Year: Joey Hendrix, Camden

Lower State Coach of Year: Roosevelt Nelson, Crestwood

Camden Bulldogs Wilson Nash (11) during their game at Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia, SC, Friday, September 8, 2023.

Class 2A

Upper State Offensive Player of Year: Braylon Staley, Strom Thurmond

Upper State Defensive Player of the Year: Jayden Fuller, Silver Bluff

Upper State Lineman of Year: JT Sowell, Gray Collegiate

Upper State Special Teams Player of Year: Nate Nordeen, Strom Thurmond

Upper State Assistant Coach of Year: Troyka Bates, Newberry

Upper State Coach of Year: De’Angelo Bryant, Silver Bluff

Lower State Offensive Player of Year: Zion Dobson, Hampton County

Lower State Defensive Player of the Year: Ka’Von Chisholm, Hampton County

Lower State Lineman of Year: Kam Pringle, Woodland

Lower State Special Teams Player of Year: Banks Helms, Andrew Jackson

Lower State Assistant Coach of Year: Jim Rowell, Andrews

Lower State Coach of Year: Rob Hanna, Hampton County

South Carolina football commitment Kam Pringle from Woodland High School

Class A

Upper State Offensive Player of Year: Dashun Reeder, Christ Church

Upper State Defensive Player of the Year: Joaquan Howze, Lewisville

Upper State Lineman of Year: Brandon Pontoon, Wagener-Salley

Upper State Special Teams Player of Year: Hutch Paddock, Christ Church

Upper State Assistant Coach of Year: Jimmy Kiser, St. Joseph’s

Upper State Coach of Year: Kevin Jones, Blackville Hilda

Lower State Offensive Player of Year: Jamarion Jones, Latta

Lower State Defensive Player of the Year: Keaton Braddock, Lamar

Lower State Lineman of Year: Y’Zorian Washington, Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Lower State Special Teams Player of Year: Mario Castillo, Green Sea-Floyds

Lower State Assistant Coach of Year: Gene Williams, Bamberg-Erhardt

Lower State Coach of Year: Shaun Wright, Cross