SC music festival announces return after two-year COVID cancellation

After two years on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a South Carolina music festival will take the stage again next spring.

The High Water Festival will be held in North Charleston’s Riverfront Park April 23 and 24, 2022, the local festival announced on its website and social media.

No lineup has yet to be announced, but the return of the festival will be a relief to music lovers after the pandemic led to the cancellation of planned shows in 2020 and 2021.

The festival is organized by Charleston-based husband-and-wife duo Shovels and Rope. An announced line up for the canceled 2020 festival included Andrew Bird, Mavis Staples, Rufus Wainwright, the Drive-By Truckers and Wilco.

“We are crazy excited to share the lineup we’ve been cooking up for you to make up for lost time,” the festival said in an Instagram post.