SC motorists travel on these Midlands roads the most. Can you guess them all?
Most of the Midlands heavy traffic flows along the interstates — 20, 26, 77 — with I-26 topping the list with about 75,000 cars per day, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.
But what of the side and feeder streets? What are the most traveled roads other than interstates in the Midlands?
On a map, the top six look like bicycle spokes extending from Columbia, as would be expected.
They are, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation:
SC-277 from US-176/Elmwood Ave to I-77 — 32,300 to 59,900 vehicles per day.
US-378/Sunset Boulevard from US-1/W Main Street to I-26 — 25,800 – 50,000 per day.
US-378/Garners Ferry from US-21/Devine Street to S-37/Lower Richland Boulevard — 29,800 – 47,300 per day.
US-1/Meeting Street and Augusta Road from S-30/Dreher Road to SC-6/N Lake Drive — 27,300 – 44,800 per day.
US-1/Two Notch Road from S-1036/Decker Boulevard Court to S-52/Clemson Road — 20,400 – 37,500 per day.
