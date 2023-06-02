SC motorists travel on these Midlands roads the most. Can you guess them all?

Most of the Midlands heavy traffic flows along the interstates — 20, 26, 77 — with I-26 topping the list with about 75,000 cars per day, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.

But what of the side and feeder streets? What are the most traveled roads other than interstates in the Midlands?

On a map, the top six look like bicycle spokes extending from Columbia, as would be expected.

An image of the most heavily trafficked roads in the Midlands.

They are, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation: