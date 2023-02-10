SC motorcyclist dead after crash near Elgin

A motorcyclist died in an early morning crash near Elgin after veering off road and hitting a tree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Around 1:10 a.m. Friday, a person driving a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Highway Church Road toward Elgin when they veered across the right side of the road and struck a tree, according to Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The identity of the individual who died has not yet been released.