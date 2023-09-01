An SC man installed gambling machines in his house. Now, he’s been arrested

A Columbia man installed eight gambling machines in his home to allow illegal gambling, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED agents arrested Randy Thomas Wigfall, 66, Aug. 25 and charged him with unlawful games and betting and eight counts of unlawful possession/operation of a gambling device, after previously executing a search warrant for his Cermack Street home near Columbia’s Decker Boulevard.

Agents searched the home July 20 and found eight “Pot O Gold” gambling machines that offered games such as poker and blackjack, according to the arrest warrant.

Agents made the later arrest “based on bills and letters located in the house addressed to Randy T. Wigfall” as well as witness statements, the arrest warrant reads.

Wigfall was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.