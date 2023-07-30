SC man goes to his mom’s home after winning lottery prize, and she still didn’t believe it

A Midlands man had just left his mother’s home when he stopped to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket.

After revealing the game’s five-figure top prize, the man doubled back to see his mom so she could be the first person to know he’d just won a jackpot, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

“I had to show her the ticket,” he said in the release. “She didn’t believe it.”

Lottery officials said the man told them he didn’t believe it either when he scratched off the game and learned he’d just won $30,000.

The winning ticket was purchased for $2 at the Cheap Way gas station/convenience store on North Main Street in Sumter, according to the release. That’s next to the intersection with U.S. 378, about 2 miles north of Prisma Health Tuomey hospital.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The man said he’d likely be using his newfound windfall to invest in a home, lottery officials said.

“I’m tired of renting,” he said. “I’m going to buy something.”

The odds of winning the top prize in the Super 7-11-21 game were one-in-420,000, according to the release. Three of the game’s four top prize-winning tickets have been claimed, according to the lottery website.

The Cheap Way store received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed winning ticket, according to the release.