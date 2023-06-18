SC man and girlfriend had altercation. Now he’s dead and another man’s in jail, cops say

One man is dead and another is in jail after a domestic altercation between a boyfriend and girlfriend turned into a shooting when a third person got involved, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lloyd Widener III — a 23-year-old Trenton, South Carolina resident — was shot and killed Thursday, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Old Friar Road in Aiken, Ables said. That’s near Exit 18 on Interstate 20.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the home and found an unresponsive Widener lying on the ground near the stairs, according to the sheriff’s office. Widener had been shot multiple times and died at the scene, Ables said.

Witnesses told deputies that Widener was involved in an altercation with his girlfriend, which later involved Jeremiah David McFalls, according to the sheriff’s office.

McFalls, who called 911, also told deputies that he was involved in the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Information about McFalls’ connection to Widener and his girlfriend was not available, and there was no word on the nature of the couple’s altercation, or its cause.

No other injuries were reported.

McFalls was arrested on an unrelated warrant (contempt of family court) and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center, where he was then charged with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bond was set at $2,000 on the unlawful carrying of a pistol charge and McFalls remains behind bars in the jail, records show.

Despite the arrest, the shooting remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Newberry.