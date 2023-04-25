SC man dumped thousands of worn-out tires in wooded areas, officers say

A Greenville County trash hauler has been arrested after more than 1,500 worn-out tires were found dumped in various parts of Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department officers found five sites where almost 18 tons of tires have been found. They suspect there are twice that many in the remote parts of Duncan, Lyman and Wellford, east of downtown Spartanburg.

The illegal dumping has been going on for 10 months, Environmental Enforcement Department officers said.

Terry Scott Owens, Jr., 49, of Travelers Rest, was arrested and charged with five counts of littering more than 500 pounds of material, one count for each of the five dumping sites.

One of the warrants also accuses Owens of dumping 700 tires in Greer.

Owens was arrested early Saturday morning and released later that afternoon on a $250 surety bond, court records show.

South Carolina law calls for fines between $500 and $1,000 and up to a year in jail, if convicted. The law also states that anyone found guilty may be ordered to clean up the illegal dump site and perform community service.

“Tossing trash out of your vehicle window, transporting litter and other items in an unsecured manner, and illegal dumping will not be tolerated in Spartanburg County,” a news release issued by the office Monday said.

April is Zero Tolerance for Litter Month in South Carolina, the department said.