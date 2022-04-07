SC man on death row has execution date, now must pick method: firing squad or electric chair

The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday issued an execution notice for Richard Moore that set his execution date for four weeks from April 7.

If Moore, 57, is executed in a month on April 29, he will be the first person executed by the state of South Carolina since 2011.

How he would die is still uncertain. By state law, Moore must choose his method of execution 14 days before his execution day.

The state no longer has the drugs needed to kill people with lethal injection, which was the primary execution method when Moore was sentenced to death in 2001 after he was convicted of murder, assault with intent to kill, armed robbery and a firearms violation in Spartanburg County.

The state can currently kill people with the state’s 110-year-old electric chair or the firing squad, a method that the South Carolina Department of Corrections announced was ready March 18.

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard Moore, who was sentenced to death in the 1999 fatal shooting of James Mahoney, a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg County, S.C. Moore is one of three death row prisoners in South Carolina who have run out of appeals in the past year, leaving the state Supreme Court to set and then stay their executions after the corrections department said it didn’t have the drugs needed to carry out deaths by lethal injection. (Carolina Department of Corrections via AP)

But the constitution of South Carolina states that punishments that are cruel, corporal or unusual cannot be inflicted. Legal challenges that question the constitutionality of both the chair and the squad are currently pending.

The electric chair, in use in South Carolina since 1912, has been declared unconstitutional by other states, including Georgia and Nebraska. To date, Utah is the only state in the U.S. that has executed someone with a firing squad.

The execution notice for Moore comes after four of the five S.C. Supreme Court justices upheld Moore’s death sentence Wednesday. Associate Justice Kaye Hearn disagreed to do the same for the first time in her career, stating that she did not believe Moore’s crime merited a death sentence.

“The death penalty should be reserved for those who commit the most heinous crimes in our society, and I do not believe Moore’s crimes rise to that level,” she wrote in her dissent.

On Sept. 16, 1999, Moore entered a convenience store without a gun to try to rob the business. After the clerk, James Mahoney, pulled out his own gun to stop Moore the two started fighting. The gun fired in the scuffle and killed Mahoney. As Moore left, he shot a bystander, missed, then was involved in a traffic accident.

When police arrived on the scene, Moore did not resist arrest.

Last year, The State published a series of stories that revealed that the closer South Carolina execution workers were to the act of killing, the more mental and physical pain they experienced.

The series also reported an unprecedented level of secrecy around the current execution practices of the Department of Corrections.

Though execution teams in South Carolina have historically consisted of fewer than 10 people, last year, more than 100 were made to sign repressive confidentiality agreements that restricted their ability to talk about executions with people beyond that group, The State reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.