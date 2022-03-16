SC lawmakers passed a law to make daylight saving permanent. Do you agree?

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved a bill to make daylight saving time permanent, which would end the need for Americans to change their clocks twice a year. South Carolina lawmakers already passed such a law in 2020, however it has yet to be enacted.

Why?

The law has been on hold until Congress does what it’s attempting to do now.

Still, the federal bill must pass the House and then get signed by President Joe Biden before it can become law.

Most of the United States resumed daylight saving time on Sunday. Americans are currently set to resume standard time in November.

