SC lawmaker who flipped seat for Democrats in 2020 to give party’s response to McMaster

A freshman House legislator from the Lowcountry who flipped a seat long held by Republicans in a 2020 special election will give the Democrats’ response to Gov. Henry McMaster’s State of the State address Wednesday night.

McMaster will deliver his annual address that will lay out his 2022 priorities for the Legislature at 7 p.m. Wednesday from the House chamber. South Carolina Rep. Spencer Wetmore, D-Charleston, will speak directly after the governor, aired on South Carolina ETV.

“Our policies under the Governor’s leadership have relied too much on fear and division,” Wetmore said in a statement. “It’s time we take action for the working families of South Carolina instead of paying lip service to extremist politics. I am looking forward to outlining a different vision for South Carolina on Wednesday night.”

A lawyer, Wetmore was first elected to the House in an August 2020 special election to fill the unexpired term of former state Rep. Peter McCoy, R-Charleston. McCoy resigned his seat after he was nominated by former President Donald Trump to become the U.S. Attorney for South Carolina.

Wetmore successfully flipped the seat in a year when South Carolina Democrats lost two seats in the House and three in the Senate.

HOW TO WATCH

WHAT: Gov. Henry McMaster’s 2021 State of the State address, followed by Rep. Spencer Wetmore’s response

WHEN: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19

WHERE: South Carolina ETV on television, online at scetv.org and ETV’s Facebook page