SC Junior Golf Foundation finalizing plans for 2023 Golf Ball fund-raiser

Happ Lathrop launched the South Carolina Golf Association’s focus on introducing the game to young people more than 30 years ago and the initiative led to creation of the S.C. Junior Golf Foundation in 1995.

The new group would provide financial support of junior golf with its mission “to enrich the lives of South Carolina’s youth through funding for educational and recreational opportunities, including junior golf program.”

Naturally, the SCJGF needed income to turn its vision into reality, and the S.C. Golf Ball emerged from discussions.

Charlie Rountree III, recently inducted into the S.C. Golf Hall of Fame, raised his hand to promote the Golf Ball idea, and, Lathrop said, “We hit the jackpot.”

The evening includes food, beverages and auctions. And the date — on the opening round of the Masters — stirs the enthusiasm for the coming golf season.

Lathrop, now retired after leading the SCGA for more than 40 years, has watched the Golf Ball grow steadily and expects the 2023 event, set for April 6 at USC’s Pastides Alumni Center in Columbia, to be the best yet.

“We’re excited,” said Alex Hamilton, SCJGF’s senior director. “The clubs are so supportive in donating rounds for our auctions. Our Tour pros are so giving with items up for bids.”

The live auction will include opportunities to bid of vacation trips to the Caribbean, a weekend at Harbour Town and a golf cart, the latter provide by PGA Tour pro Kevin Kisner working through one of his sponsors. There’s a custom-fit set of Callaway clubs up for grabs, too.

“Pulling everything together is an investment and takes some time, but it’s worth every minute,” Lathrop said.

Indeed, the Golf Ball has provided funds through the years that has enabled the foundation to award scholarships worth more than $1 million. More than $300,000 is distributed to programs statewide annually.

The state’s junior program remains one of the nation’s best, but the emphasis is more than on the most skilled players. Introducing youngsters of all backgrounds to the game at the grass-roots level is a primary objective. Funding for scholarships and providing free instruction and equipment always will be a priority.

“We’ve had terrific response from businesses, the entire golf community,” Hamilton said. “It’s fun to work with them to truly grow the game.”

On-course achievements of state junior program alumni include 50 PGA Tour tournament wins; a Masters, a FedEx Cup and two U.S. Open champions; three LPGA Tour tourney wins; a U.S. Women’s Amateur champion; and numerous members of U.S. national professional and amateur teams. Players who learned the game in the state program have won both the NCAA men’s and women’s individual championship, and state players formed Clemson’s 2003 national championship team.

“Those are the players you read and hear about, but junior golf touches so many more youngsters, both with scholarships and golf programs,” Hamilton said. “Events such as the Golf Ball provide the funding.”

“Come Casual and Ready to Celebrate” is the 2023 Golf Ball theme, and, indeed, there is plenty about the game to celebrate.

Only mobile tickets purchased online will be available. Go to www.scjgf.org, then click on “events” and “South Carolina Golf Ball” to secure tickets and sponsorships.

Chip shots. Eddie Hargett (Blythewood) and Walter Todd (Laurens), who have combined to dominate the SCGA’s senior player of the year award for the past seven years, joined forces to win the Senior Four-Ball title at the Reserve Club at Pawleys Island. Todd’s birdie on the third playoff hole secured the championship over the duo of Tim Teaster (Cayce) and Sammy Truett (Surfside Beach). ... USC’s women’s team won two of three matches in competition among nationally ranked teams in the Cactus Cup in Phoenix, Arizona. The fourth-ranked Gamecocks edged No. 6 San Jose State and No. 11 Arizona State and lost to No. 8 Texas. ... USC’s Nathan Franks posted his second straight top-five finish, a tie for fourth, in the General Hackler Championship at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach. Coupled with his tie for second in the Palmetto Collegiate, the performances earned Franks the SEC men’s golfer of the week award. In team competition, the Gamecocks finished ninth. ... Junior Annabelle Pancake placed second individually and led Clemson’s women to a fourth-place finish in the 2023 Clover Cup in Mesa, Arizona. ... Ryan Bozard (Charleston) claimed the boys’ title and Taryn Smoak (Lexington) won the girls’ championship in the SCJGA’s rain-shortened Caddie Classic at Carolina Springs GC in Fountain Inn.