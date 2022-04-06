SC inmate led insurance fraud ring from prison, 17 people arrested in sting, cops say

A South Carolina Department of Corrections inmate allegedly orchestrated a massive fraud ring from behind bars in which vehicle collisions were staged so insurance claims could be collected, according to a release from state agencies.

Tyburious Marquis Heyward is accused of leading 17 others in a fraud ring operating in Sumter that made claims for property damage and personal injuries worth nearly $211,000 with a total payout of just under $94,000.

The group made five separate fraudulent insurance claims, according to state agencies.

Heyward was released from prison in April 2021 and allegedly operated the fraud ring from August 2020 to October 2021, investigators say. He is still at large, and warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Thirty-two warrants for 18 individuals including Heyward have been issued in this case, led by the South Carolina Department of Insurance and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, or SLED.

Shyrem Williams, Davarious Brown, Deljuan Shaw, Aminah Hart, Shy Washington, Michael Leneau, Shalii Leneau, Brad Nelson, Marquise Arnez Slater, Ar’Terrani General, Tyler Anderson, Shamaria Vanburen, Alexis Mosley, Taqwan Sharif Abrams, Calvin Porcher, Oshzhane Simon and Marquis Pressley have all been arrested.

They each are charged with at least one count of presenting false claims for payment of $10,000 or more, and each could face up to 10 years imprisonment and or a fine for each charge, if convicted.

Several of those arrested face multiple counts of presenting false claims for payment. Two of the individuals also face forgery charges with up to 10 years imprisonment.

Special Assistant Attorney General Joshua Underwood will prosecute the case.