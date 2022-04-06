SC House votes to join 14 other states with transgender athlete bans on the books

The South Carolina voted Tuesday night to ban transgender athletes from participating in middle school to college-level sports that do not correspond with their gender at birth after hours of debate that included hundreds of amendments and a tornado warning that sent lawmakers into the basement.

Titled the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” the House voted 82-28 to pass H. 4608 that would require that middle school, high school and college athletes only participate on sports teams that correspond with the gender on their birth certificates.

Only four transgender students have applied to participate in high school sports, and two have been approved since 2016. Education Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, who is not running for reelection in 2022, testified last year that the legislation is not needed in South Carolina and will potentially prevent transgender children from feeling protected in school.

A similar proposal failed twice last year, but was push this year through another House committee amid a growing national conversation over whether transgender women should be allowed to compete in women’s sports. Fourteen other states, including Alabama, Florida and Mississippi, have passed similar legislation.

“Women deserve to compete on a level playing field,” said state Rep. Ashley Trantham, R-Greenville, the primary sponsor of the bill, who added the bill “ensures women are not forced to play against men on sports teams.”

The bill has been criticized by doctors, LGBTQ advocates and House Democrats who say the legislation is discriminatory and meant to only gain support in a primary election. Lawmakers on Tuesday also voiced concern that passing the bill could also hurt the state’s chances at getting NCAA tournaments.

The NCAA withheld events from North Carolina after the former Republican governor there signed a bill into law that required people in the state to use public bathrooms that matched the sex on their birth certificate rather than their gender identity. That law was eventually repealed.

The NCAA did not hold events in South Carolina until the state removed the Confederate flag from State House grounds after the murders of nine Black church parishioners who were killed in 2015 by a white supremacist.

“Has it dawned on you what this bill would do to our chances of hosting regional (tournaments)?” Cobb-Hunter said. “Why are you so spiteful toward people who are so different?”

South Carolina Rep Ashley Trantham, R-Pelzer, talks to other lawmakers during a debate on the bill she sponsored to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s public school and college sports teams on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

Transgender athlete bill heads to the Senate

House Democrats tried to derail the bill’s passage Tuesday by tacking on hundreds of amendments that totaled between 950 and 1,000.

They included changes that would have required anyone who questions the gender of an athlete to pay for a health exam for that athlete, and would have required women athletes in college to be paid if tickets are sold to their events.

None of the amendments passed, with the exception of one filed early on in the debate by state Rep. Neal Collins, R-Pickens, that ensures the South Carolina High School League sanctions girls’ wrestling.

The legislation — passed ahead of the “crossover” deadline that ensures the bill has a better chance at becoming law without needing overwhelming bipartisan support to pass — now heads to the Senate where Republicans hold the majority, 30 to 16.

Fourteen other states with Republican governors have adopted transgender sports bans, including Iowa, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order in February banning trans women from participating in women’s sports.

“We know these socially conservative bills are trickling down across the country,” said state Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, D-Charleston. “It’s a national agenda that many of the GOP have pledged allegiance to.”

Trantham’s previous two attempts to see her bill pass failed twice last year by the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee. This year, the legislation was moved to the House Education and Public Works Committee, another Republican-led House committee, where it received approval, advancing it to to the House floor.

State Rep. Melissa Oremus, R-Aiken, who sits on the House education panel, said Tuesday allowing transgender women to compete in women’s sports is unfair because, she said, biological males are stronger.

“God created a woman and man,” she said. “Last time I checked, God does not make mistakes.”