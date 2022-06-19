SC House preps for stricter abortion laws, total abortion ban remains possible

Makiya Seminera
·6 min read
Maayan Schechter/mschechter@thestate.com

The South Carolina Legislature looks well positioned to pass more restrictive abortion legislation this year should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn its 1973 landmark decision Roe v. Wade.

But top lawmakers from the S.C. Senate and House differ on the timeline and how restrictive that ban should be.

Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that protects abortions federally, could be overturned this month after a leaked draft opinion reported by POLITICO in May revealed a majority of Supreme Court justices voted to do so.

In preparation for this move, the S.C. House has already started the process to pass new anti-abortion legislation by the creation of a new panel in late May.

Established by House Speaker Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, the 12-member bipartisan panel will take public testimony on abortion. The panel will eventually guide abortion legislation in the House after.

Chaired by Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, the panel is expected to begin meeting after July 1 if Roe v. Wade is overturned, or when the sine die resolution — an outline of what lawmakers can address after session ends — permits the Legislature to reconvene.

On June 15, McCravy, who chairs the conservative Family Caucus, signaled support for a total abortion ban without exceptions, adding that numerous House members agree.

The Family Caucus has successfully pushed for conservative legislation over the last two years in the House, including a six-week abortion ban and, just this year, the so-called “Save Women’s Sports Act,” which requires transgender athletes to participate in sports in accordance with the sex listed on their birth certificate. The bill was passed and signed into law this year.

Seven Family Caucus members were named to serve on the panel in response to the Supreme Court’s decision.

McCravy told reporters on June 15 that he has a notebook, “at least 3 inches thick,” full of potential abortion legislation in preparation for the Supreme Court’s decision.

“We’ll have to see what the will of the committee is,” McCravy said. “I feel like a lot of the members are in the same vein, so we’ll go through the process.”

Across the State House in the Senate, Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said they also plan to create a committee in response to the court’s decision if it decides to send abortion rights back to the states. Massey told The State that abortion legislation is not something to be rushed.

“It is important that you allow people to express their positions, allow people to be heard and listen to what people say,” Massey said. “In addition to allowing time for public input, you also have to make sure that whatever you do is consistent with the Supreme Court opinion.”

Massey said he has an idea of where senators stand on the issue, but couldn’t assume their position until the Supreme Court releases the decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — the case that could lead to Roe v. Wade’s overruling.

Personally, Massey said he would support prohibiting abortion with the exceptions of the life of the mother, rape and incest.

Gov. Henry McMaster said in May he would sign legislation that does not provide exceptions for rape and incest. He also said that Roe does not have a basis in the U.S. Constitution.

Democrats face challenges in State House

Passionate debate across the state is anticipated to ensue no matter what the Supreme Court decides, Massey said.

For Democrats in the Senate and House, combating anti-abortion legislation remains a waiting game until the final Supreme Court decision is released.

In a proactive step from Senate Democrats, Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Colleton, Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, and Sen. Vernon Stephens, D-Orangeburg, introduced the “Reproductive Health Rights Act” Wednesday when lawmakers were back in town to pass the budget.

The bill affirms the right to abortion access in South Carolina, and adds protections for contraception and in vitro fertilization.

But the bill has an uphill battle given that there are 16 Democrats in the Senate and 30 Republicans.

“I continue to believe that South Carolinians individually have the right to decide when and under what circumstances they become parents,” Hutto told The State. “That’s the individual South Carolinian’s choice in consultation with their health care provider (and) their religious beliefs.”

House Minority Leader Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, plans to insist that abortion rights be maintained but said he isn’t confident that the Republican lawmakers will respect that wish.

“They don’t give a damn about the life of a woman. Obviously, because they would add that as an exception, but I doubt they will. They don’t give a damn about a woman that has been raped. They don’t give a damn about a woman who has been raped by a relative. And so, as such, the governor has indicated he doesn’t give a damn either,” Rutherford told The State. “And so women will just be damned.”

Proponents of guaranteeing abortion access, like Rutherford, say that if the state outlaws them, more women will die by performing unsafe and unregulated abortions. Maternal mortality rates are currently a women’s health issue in South Carolina, but some advocates say they fear banning abortions will make matters worse.

Between 2015 and 2019, 75 women in South Carolina died within a six-week period of giving birth, according to a March 2021 brief from the South Carolina Maternal Morbidity and Morality Review Committee.

Women of color have a maternal mortality rate 2.4 times higher than white women.

Nationally, around 700 women die each year due to pregnancy complications.

Although the decision date of Dobbs is unknown, it is expected to come by late June to early July. The Supreme Court usually concludes its term then. The Supreme Court is expected to release more decisions Tuesday and Thursday, with abortion possibly being on the docket.

With the potential overturning of Roe looming, the future of abortion access remains uncertain.

If the landmark case is overruled, South Carolina’s six-week “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill that has been held up in the courts will likely be reinstated.

Signed into law by McMaster last February, the bill requires doctors to perform an ultrasound on a pregnant person to detect a heartbeat before an abortion can be approved. Unless the pregnant person’s life is threatened, the fetus has an anomaly incompatible with life or the pregnant person is a victim of rape or incest, the abortion cannot be performed.

The law was originally blocked due to questions of its constitutionality, but the court’s decision could open the door to it being viable soon after.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meghan Markle stuns in $190 denim shorts at polo game: Shop 3 dupes starting at $35

    We found the best affordable dupes for Meghan's pricey denim shorts.

  • Melissa Joan Hart reflects on unflattering magazine photo: 'Seeing this photo again makes me mad'

    The "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch" actress shared a magazine cover that featured a photo of herself that she said made her look heavier than she really was.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh claims world championship silver

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Toronto teenager Summer McIntosh earned a silver medal in the women's 400-metre freestyle at the world championship Saturday. The 15-year-old was second to veteran swimmer Katie Ledecky of the U.S. Canadian women also claimed silver in the women's 4 x 100 freestyle relay. Ledecky defended her title in a time of three minutes 38.15 seconds ahead of McIntosh in 3:59.39, which was a Canadian record in the distance. American Leah Smith took bronze in 4:02.08. McIntosh was the you

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • Jordyn Huitema leaves PSG, joins NWSL's OL Reign with fellow Canadian Quinn

    Jordyn Huitema will now be playing closer to home. The Canadian women's national team forward joins the NWSL's OL Reign, leaving Paris St. Germain after three seasons. OL Reign, based in Seattle, is owned by France's Olympique Lyonnais and is the closest women's professional soccer team to Huitema's hometown of Chilliwack, B.C. The 21-year-old made 73 appearances with PSG over her three seasons, scoring nine goals and helping her club win the Coupe de France and Division 1 Féminine. "I'm really