SC Highway Patrol seek public’s help to identify fatal hit-and-run driver

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for help with identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place late Friday.

Police said it happened just before midnight on U.S. Highway 501 near the Intracoastal Waterway.

No further details were made available, but officials said a pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and the driver left the scene.

Anyone with information on the driver’s identity is asked call the agency’s anonymous tip line at (843) 661-4705 or (800)768-1505, Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111, calling *HP, or going online at 5541111.com.