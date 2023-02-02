SC High School wrestling playoffs begin this week. Here’s a look at the schedule

The SC High School League Wrestling dual playoffs begin this weekend.

The first and second-round matches will be Saturday with quarterfinals Monday and semifinals on Wednesday.

The championships will be at Dreher High School on Feb. 11.

SCHSL Schedule

Class 5A

Saturday

Upper State

At TL Hanna

White Knoll at TL Hanna

Rock Hill vs. Boiling Springs

At Chapin

Chapin vs Mauldin

Clover vs Byrnes

At Dorman

Dorman vs Blythewood

Woodmont vs Nation Ford

At Fort Mill

Fort Mill vs. JL Mann

Hillcrest vs. Gaffney

Lower State

At Carolina Forest

Carolina Forest vs. Dutch Fork

Wando vs. West Ashley

At River Bluff

Ashley Ridge vs. Conway

River Bluff vs. Goose Creek

At Cane Bay

Cane Bay vs. Fort Dorchester

St. James vs. Lexington

At Summerville

Summerville vs. Berkeley

Socastee vs. St. James

Class 4A

Upper State

At Region 1 No. 1

Region 1 No. 1 (bye)

Region 2 No. 2 vs. Region 3 No. 3

At South Aiken

South Aiken (bye)

Region 3 No. 2 vs. Region 2 No. 3

At Region 2 No. 1

Region 2 No. 1 (bye)

Midland Valley vs. Region 1 No. 2

At Region 3 No. 1

Region 3 No. 1 (bye)

Aiken vs. Region 1 No. 3

Lower State

At Lugoff-Elgin

Lugoff-Elgin (bye)

Myrtle Beach vs. Lucy Beckham

At James Island

James Island (bye)

Hartsville vs. Irmo

At May River

May River (bye)

AC Flora vs. West Florence

At South Florence

South Florence (bye)

Hilton Head Island vs. Westwood

Class 3A

Saturday

At Belton-Honea Path

Belton-Honea Path vs. Pendleton

Woodruff vs. Chapman

At West-Oak

West-Oak vs. Fountain Inn

Broome vs. Union

At Chester

Chester vs Blue Ridge

Powdersville vs. Daniel

At Travelers Rest

Travelers Rest vs. Clinton

Crescent vs. Palmetto

Lower State

At Lake City

Lake City vs. Georgetown

Beaufort vs. Brookland-Cayce

At Aynor

Aynor vs. Camden

Dreher vs. Battery Creek

At Hanahan

Hanahan vs. Swansea

Lakewood vs. Waccamaw

At Gilbert

Gilbert vs. Philip Simmons

Loris vs. Marlboro County

Class 2A

Saturday

Upper State

Abbeville at Liberty

At Dixie

Dixie vs Eau Claire

Fairfield Central (bye)

At Ninety-Six

Ninety-Six vs. Columbia

CA Johnson vs. Pelion

At Chesnee

Chesnee vs. Wagener-Salley

High Point Academy vs. Lewisville

Lower State

At Buford

Buford (bye)

Military Magnet vs. Magnet

Cross vs. Bishop England

At North Central

North Central (bye)

Whale Branch vs. Timberland

Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs. Edisto

SCISA

Championship

Saturday

Ben Lippen vs. Cardinal Newman/John Paul II winner