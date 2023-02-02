SC High School wrestling playoffs begin this week. Here’s a look at the schedule
The SC High School League Wrestling dual playoffs begin this weekend.
The first and second-round matches will be Saturday with quarterfinals Monday and semifinals on Wednesday.
The championships will be at Dreher High School on Feb. 11.
SCHSL Schedule
Class 5A
Saturday
Upper State
At TL Hanna
White Knoll at TL Hanna
Rock Hill vs. Boiling Springs
At Chapin
Chapin vs Mauldin
Clover vs Byrnes
At Dorman
Dorman vs Blythewood
Woodmont vs Nation Ford
At Fort Mill
Fort Mill vs. JL Mann
Hillcrest vs. Gaffney
Lower State
At Carolina Forest
Carolina Forest vs. Dutch Fork
Wando vs. West Ashley
At River Bluff
Ashley Ridge vs. Conway
River Bluff vs. Goose Creek
At Cane Bay
Cane Bay vs. Fort Dorchester
St. James vs. Lexington
At Summerville
Summerville vs. Berkeley
Socastee vs. St. James
Class 4A
Upper State
At Region 1 No. 1
Region 1 No. 1 (bye)
Region 2 No. 2 vs. Region 3 No. 3
At South Aiken
South Aiken (bye)
Region 3 No. 2 vs. Region 2 No. 3
At Region 2 No. 1
Region 2 No. 1 (bye)
Midland Valley vs. Region 1 No. 2
At Region 3 No. 1
Region 3 No. 1 (bye)
Aiken vs. Region 1 No. 3
Lower State
At Lugoff-Elgin
Lugoff-Elgin (bye)
Myrtle Beach vs. Lucy Beckham
At James Island
James Island (bye)
Hartsville vs. Irmo
At May River
May River (bye)
AC Flora vs. West Florence
At South Florence
South Florence (bye)
Hilton Head Island vs. Westwood
Class 3A
Saturday
At Belton-Honea Path
Belton-Honea Path vs. Pendleton
Woodruff vs. Chapman
At West-Oak
West-Oak vs. Fountain Inn
Broome vs. Union
At Chester
Chester vs Blue Ridge
Powdersville vs. Daniel
At Travelers Rest
Travelers Rest vs. Clinton
Crescent vs. Palmetto
Lower State
At Lake City
Lake City vs. Georgetown
Beaufort vs. Brookland-Cayce
At Aynor
Aynor vs. Camden
Dreher vs. Battery Creek
At Hanahan
Hanahan vs. Swansea
Lakewood vs. Waccamaw
At Gilbert
Gilbert vs. Philip Simmons
Loris vs. Marlboro County
Class 2A
Saturday
Upper State
Abbeville at Liberty
At Dixie
Dixie vs Eau Claire
Fairfield Central (bye)
At Ninety-Six
Ninety-Six vs. Columbia
CA Johnson vs. Pelion
At Chesnee
Chesnee vs. Wagener-Salley
High Point Academy vs. Lewisville
Lower State
At Buford
Buford (bye)
Military Magnet vs. Magnet
Cross vs. Bishop England
At North Central
North Central (bye)
Whale Branch vs. Timberland
Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs. Edisto
SCISA
Championship
Saturday
Ben Lippen vs. Cardinal Newman/John Paul II winner