SC high school soccer state championship guide: How to watch, ticket info

The South Carolina High School League soccer state championship games for 2023 are Friday and Saturday at Irmo High School.

Here are the matchups that are set for the weekend as well as ticket information and how to watch.

The SC Independent School soccer championships also are this weekend and the championship schedule will be finalized on Thursday.

SC state championship schedule

——Friday——

Class 4A Girls: James Island (14-4-1) vs. Eastside (15-5), noon

Class 4A Boys: James Island (16-4) vs. Riverside (14-2), 25 minutes after girls match

Class 5A Girls: Wando (22-2-1) vs. J.L. Mann (18-2-1), 5:30 p.m.

Class 5A Boys: Ashley Ridge (25-1) vs. Clover (20-4-1), 25 minutes after girls match

——Saturday——

Class A Boys: Christ Church Episcopal (11-3-1) vs. St. Joseph’s Catholic (16-4-1), 10 a.m.

Class 2A Girls: Christ Church Episcopal (19-1) vs. Oceanside Collegiate (13-4), 25 minutes after Class A boys match

Class 2A Boys: Oceanside Collegiate (13-0-1) vs. Gray Collegiate (21-6-1), 25 minutes after Class 2A girls match

Class 3A Girls: Waccamaw (22-1) vs. Travelers Rest (15-4), 6 p.m.

Class 3A Boys: Beaufort (15-2) vs. Daniel (18-4), 25 minutes after boys match

SCHSL TICKETS, DIRECTIONS, HOW TO WATCH

THE ADDRESS: 26671 St Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212

TICKETS: $12, can be purchased at GoFan . Ages 5 and under get in free. Gates will open for Spectators 45 minutes prior to kickoff unless the previous game is not finished. Cash will not be accepted at the gate.

INTERNET: All games will be streamed on www.nfhsnetwork.com . A subscription ($11.99) is required.

SCISA Championship Schedule

Times and location of matchups will be announced later this week.

Saturday

Class A Boys: The King’s Academy/Holy Trinity vs. Charleston Collegiate/Lowcountry Prep

Class A/2A Girls: Beaufort Academy vs. Holy Trinity at TBA

Class 2A Boys: Beaufort Academy/Christian Academy vs. Palmetto Christian/Greenwood Christian

Class 3A Girls: Hilton Head Prep vs. Christian Academy at TBA

Story continues

Class 3A Boys: John Paul II/Oakbrook Prep vs. First Baptist/Pinewood Prep at TBA

Class 4A Girls: Porter-Gaud vs. Pinewood Prep at TBA

Class 4A Boys: Cardinal Newman/Heathwood Hall vs. Hammond/Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman, 6 p.m.