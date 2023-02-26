SC high school basketball state championship schedule takes shape. The games so far

The South Carolina High School League basketball state championship games for 2023 are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at USC Aiken’s Convocation Center.

Here are the matchups that have been set so far, with the Class 5A semifinals still set for Monday

SC state championship schedule

——Thursday——

Class 4A Girls: Westwood vs. North Augusta, 5 p.m.

Class 4A Boys: Irmo vs. Lancaster, 7 p.m.

——Friday——

Class 3A Girls: Camden vs. Wren, noon

Class 3A Boys: Crestwood vs. Wren, 2 p.m.

Class 2A Girls: Bishop England vs. Gray Collegiate, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Boys: Oceanside Collegiate vs. Gray Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.

——Saturday——

Class A Girls: Military Magnet vs. Denmark-Olar, noon

Class A Boys: Scott’s Branch vs. Christ Church, 2 p.m.

Class 5A Girls: Spring Valley/Mauldin vs. Sumter/Stratford, 5:30 p.m.

Class 5A Boys: Conway/Goose Creek vs. Lexington/Dorman, 7:30 p.m.

TICKETS, DIRECTIONS, HOW TO WATCH

THE ADDRESS: 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville, SC 29829

TICKETS: $15, can be purchased at gofan.co or through each of the schools before game day.

TV: All 10 games will be carried on Sinclair Broadcasting stations across South Carolina. Affiliates are WMYA (My40 Asheville-Greenville), WACH (57.2/1250/Columbia), WCIV (MyTV Charleston) and WWMB (CW21, Florence/Myrtle Beach).

INTERNET: All 10 games will be streamed on www.nfhsnetwork.com. A subscription ($11.99) is required.

RADIO: The Camden-Wren girls game will be carried on KOOL 102.7.