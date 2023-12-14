SC GOP removes Lexington County Republican Party chair for rule violation

The Lexington County Republican Party chairwoman, who has been involved in controversy over how she has run the party, was removed from her position by the state executive party for a violation of party rules.

Legal actions were filed against members of a faction who wanted Lexington County GOP Chairwoman Pamela Godwin out as the party’s leader.

“The chairman position of (the) Lexington County Republican Party is now vacant due to violations of SCGOP rule 16A,” S.C. GOP spokeswoman Abby Zilch told The State.

The state party’s executive committee took the action Wednesday night, a source with knowledge of the move told The State.

Godwin said she has not filed any legal actions against party members. Instead a member of the Lexington County Republican Party’s Discipline Committee filed cases against those who formed a competing faction.

“I played by the rules and did everything right,” Godwin said in a text message to the State Media Co. She added S.C. GOP Chairman Drew McKissick “is trying to vacate my chair under this bogus rule because they have nothing against me.”

Under Godwin, the Lexington County GOP leadership, which was elected as a slate in April, has splintered into two factions.

A faction led by First Vice Chairman Mark Weber and Third Vice Chairman John Allen sought to oust Godwin through a petition of the county party’s executive committee.

Godwin’s faction, which includes Second Vice Chair Richard Gehling and State Executive Committeeman Lanneau Siegling, said the actions by Weber’s group had no merit.

Godwin’s faction through its committee of discipline had filed small claims lawsuits for roughly $7,000 against Allen, Weber, party Treasurer Jackie Fowler and Preston Baines, who handles information technology and the county party’s website.

The dueling factions each claimed to be the official county GOP and were at a stalemate in recent months. The have held dueling meetings and have dueling websites and Facebook pages.

