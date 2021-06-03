SC Gives 2 Weeks to Fix Marking Criteria for CBSE, ISCE Class 12

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 3 June, gave the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) two weeks to place on record the objective criteria for the assessment of Class 12 students.

The Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said it was happy that the Centre had cancelled the exams.

"“As requested by Attorney General and counsel for ICSE, a request has been made to defer the matter for two weeks to place on record the objective criteria to assess students since in-principle decision to cancel exams has been taken.”" - Supreme Court, as quoted by Bar and Bench

Exams Cancelled in Light of COVID Situation

After deliberating on the matter for a month, the Centre on Tuesday cancelled the CBSE Class-12 Board examinations. The decision was taken at a key meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Soon, the CISCE also announced the cancellation of its exams in light of the COVID-19 situation.

It was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class-12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

At the meeting, it was also decided that like last year, for students who desire to take the exams or are unsatisfied with the assessment by the CBSE, an option would be provided as and when the situation improves.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench.)

