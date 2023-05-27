SC fire departments, others react to Irmo firefighter’s death. ‘Our hearts are breaking.’

Fire departments, law enforcement agencies and others across the Midlands and South Carolina expressed sympathy and support for the family, friends and colleagues of Irmo firefighter James Michael Muller, who was killed Friday while fighting an apartment fire in Columbia.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our partners at Irmo Fire District and our many dedicated firefigthers following this tragic day,” the Columbia-Richland Fire Department wrote on Twitter.

The University of South Carolina Police Department called the tragedy “a great loss for the entire community. Our hearts are breaking for @IrmoFire during this tragic time. Firefighter James Michael Muller’s ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Here are other comments posted to Twitter about Muller’s passing.

