SC fire departments, others react to Irmo firefighter’s death. ‘Our hearts are breaking.’

Fire departments, law enforcement agencies and others across the Midlands and South Carolina expressed sympathy and support for the family, friends and colleagues of Irmo firefighter James Michael Muller, who was killed Friday while fighting an apartment fire in Columbia.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our partners at Irmo Fire District and our many dedicated firefigthers following this tragic day,” the Columbia-Richland Fire Department wrote on Twitter.

The University of South Carolina Police Department called the tragedy “a great loss for the entire community. Our hearts are breaking for @IrmoFire during this tragic time. Firefighter James Michael Muller’s ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Here are other comments posted to Twitter about Muller’s passing.

SCSFA President Josh Holzheimer, Executive Committee + staff offer our condolences to the family of James Muller & the @IrmoFire after Muller died from injuries sustained during an apartment fire this afternoon.



We ask that you keep Muller's family + Irmo Fire in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/ln3WS4cA5F — SC State Firefighters' Association (@scfirefighters) May 27, 2023

Sending a multitude of thoughts & prayers to @IrmoFire for your tremendous loss of Fireman Muller. We sympathize with the tragedy & are here for support. To his family & friends - we mourn with you. https://t.co/ynX5imCYcA — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 27, 2023

Richland County Administration is deeply saddened to hear about the loss of an @IrmoFire District firefighter, the injured @ColaFire firefighters & those displaced by the incident which occurred earlier today. Our thoughts & prayers are with those impacted by this tragedy. — RichlandSC (@RichlandSC) May 27, 2023