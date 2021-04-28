SC directs UP govt to shift Siddique Kappan be sent to Delhi govt hospital for treatment

ANI
·4 min read
Representative Image
Representative Image

By Garima Tyagi

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to shift arrested Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan from Mathura Jail to a government hospital in Delhi for better medical treatment.

Kappan has been lodged in Mathura jail under the UAPA case on the allegation that he was trying to create communal unrest in Uttar Pradesh after the Hathras gang rape murder.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said that after Kappan's treatment, he can be transferred back to Mathura jail after the doctor certifies on his recovery.

"He has to be given treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital or AIIMS or any other government hospital in Delhi," the bench said while disposing of the habeas petition filed by Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) and Kappan's wife seeking his release.

The bench also gave him the liberty to seek appropriate legal remedies for bail.

As the order passed, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for UP government asked the Bench that it has to direct a particular hospital as "beds are full with COVID patients".

"Court needs to direct the one bed that may be vacated in the hospital. One COVID positive will have to vacate," Mehta said, who vehemently opposed the shifting of Kappan to Delhi.

The Solicitor General said giving a hospital bed to 42-year-old Kappan, who is COVID negative when several thousands of COVID positive persons with co-morbidities are finding it difficult to get hospital admission, was "unjustified" and suggested that the Mathura jail authorities will give necessary medical care to him.

"If there is any medical emergency, state of Uttar Pradesh will ensure that Mathura hospital would examine him and whatever is required to be done, will be done without fear or favour but shifting him to Delhi for his family, would be injustice to lakhs and thousands," Mehta told the apex court.

In Mathura Jail, there are patients with or without co-morbidities and there are several people who are not getting beds, he said, adding that there is a huge resurgence of COVID-19 in UP and there is a shortage of beds.

Mehta further pointed that in Delhi also, COVID-19 patients are not getting beds.

"I also know many bonafide mainstream journalists who are struggling with life due to COVID. Despite much efforts, we could not get a bed," he added.

During the hearing, the bench told Solicitor that it was only considering at present the issue of medical treatment to Kappan, who is said to have suffered a fall in the jail and suffering from various co-morbidities.

The apex court said that it was the responsibility of the state to protect him while he was under their custody.

The bench said, "You have to consider the suggestion in the context of the precarious health condition of the person and the ultimate responsibility of the state. He has the problem of diabetics, blood pressure, he has suffered an injury while in jail. Will he be able to get adequate medical help in jail?"

The Solicitor General replied that facilities in Mathura hospital are sufficient.

"We are only on the humanitarian angle of health," said the bench.

At the outset, Mehta told the apex court that the state of Uttar Pradesh has filed an affidavit saying that Kappan's RT-PCR test showed a COVID negative result and that he has been discharged from Mathura hospital back to jail. Mehta said that Kappan had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 in the antigen test.

The Solicitor General contended that Kappan was holding an expired press card of a newspaper called 'Thejas' which had shut down three years ago, and was the mouthpiece of Popular Front of India (PFI), run by former members of SIMI, a banned organisation.

At this, the bench asked Mehta if the PFI was a banned organisation to which he replied that few states have banned it and the Centre was considering it.

"Thejas is so extreme in his views that he has created religious dischord in Kerala and Osama Bin Laden was called a martyr when Kappan was an active contributor," Mehta added.

Advocate Wills Mathew, appearing for KUWJ and Kappan's wife, said he is seeking bail on a medical group.

Mathew reiterated that Kappan was chained to a cot in the hospital that he was admitted to after falling in the bathroom on April 20 and later testing positive for COVID-19 on April 21. (ANI)

Latest Stories

  • Jonathan Drouin takes indefinite leave from Canadiens for personal reasons

    The Canadiens announced Wednesday that the high-profile winger will take an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.

  • TNT botches NHL promotion, mistakes Andrew Ference for Connor McDavid

    It's an honest mistake, but TNT will need to quickly figure out who the NHL's best player is, and soon.

  • Report: Raptors sign Freddie Gillespie to 2-year contract

    Toronto's rich tradition of rewarding players who outperform initial expectations continues, with Freddie Gillespie reportedly inking a two-year deal.

  • Gerard Gallant to coach Canada at 2021 World Championship

    Hockey Canada will allow the NHL coach-for-hire to kick off some of the rust with the men's senior team.

  • Report: Buccaneers bringing back WR Antonio Brown on 1-year deal

    For the first time since 2018, Brown may start the season on time and with the same team as the previous season.

  • NWHL delays Montreal expansion, doubles salary cap

    The National Women’s Hockey League is putting off adding an expansion franchise in Montreal until the 2022-23 season.

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. crushes baseballs to the moon in 3 HR, grand-slam outing

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went completely berserk at the plate on Tuesday, blasting three bombs including a grand slam to lift the Jays over the Nationals.

  • 10 things: Raptors run out of gas late in loss to Nets

    A valiant effort wasn't quite enough for the Raptors to overcome the powerhouse Nets.

  • Warriors fall to Mavericks due to NBA's longest scoring drought in a decade

    A 28-0 run. How?

  • Wild prospect Marco Rossi details terrifying battle with COVID-19 complications

    NHL prospect Marco Rossi says he's just happy to be alive amid an exhaustive and ongoing battle with COVID-19 complications, including myocarditis.

  • NHL could adjust playoffs for travel restrictions in Canada

    The NHL is preparing contingency plans if virus restrictions in Canada prevent travel between provinces or back and forth to the U.S. during the playoffs.

  • Reported police video shows bloodied Sterling Brown after alleged strip club attack

    Brown was reportedly beaten by multiple attackers and hit on his head with a bottle outside a Miami strip club.

  • Taylor Hall's rocket helps Bruins beat Pens to tighten East Division race

    Tuukka Rask turned aside 25 shots as the Bruins edged the Penguins 3-1 on Tuesday night to tighten the playoff race in the hyper-competitive East Division.

  • Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul boxing match officially announced for June 6

    The "fight" will be held in Miami.

  • Emotional moment as golf grinder qualifies for first PGA Tour start

    The story behind golfer Michael Visacki's emotional call to his father after qualifying for his first PGA Tour event.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    A pair of Champions League semifinals get underway, with key clashes in Premier League and Serie A as well.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • NFL Draft: 2021 Wide receiver fantasy football primer

    Ja'Marr Chase leads the way for a talented group of incoming rookie receivers. With the NFL draft here, Liz Loza takes a final look at the 2021 WR class.

  • Cavaliers' Love apologizes for outburst: 'That wasn't me'

    CLEVELAND — Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has apologized for his on-court tantrum on Monday night, saying his behaviour was out of line and out of character. “That wasn't me,” Love said. The five-time All-Star spoke Wednesday following Cleveland's shootaround practice before facing the Orlando Magic. Love did not take any questions from reporters after speaking passionately for 13 minutes about the incident, his frustration in dealing with an injury this season and his continued struggle with mental health. “I (messed) up,” Love said, using an expletive to open his remarks. “Everyone knows that. My intent wasn’t to disrespect the game, my intent wasn’t even for the damn ball to go inbounds. It was a moment that I got caught up in." Late in the third quarter against Toronto, a frustrated Love, who was upset with the officials for some non-calls, angrily tapped the ball back into play on an inbounds pass. The loose ball was grabbed by the Raptors, who made a 3-pointer and went on to win 112-96. Video of the tantrum went viral on social media, and Love was blistered by fans and media for behaviour called “childish” and “unacceptable.” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff called it a “lapse in judgment” and said Love, who didn't speak to the media following the game, apologized to his teammates. Love said he didn't realize how bad the incident looked until after the game and he felt embarrassed and ashamed. The Cavaliers were missing seven players with injuries for the game, and Love's outburst only compounded things for a young team stumbling to the season's end. “I put myself here,” Love said. “It wasn't about my teammates. It wasn't about the coaching staff. ... It shouldn't happen, but at the same time it was a little blown out of proportion.” Love said he has only respect for Bickerstaff and his teammates. He believes they've accepted his apology knowing how hard he has worked this season to come back from a calf injury that sidelined him for two months. "I'll ride or die for J.B. and I'll ride or die for our guys," he said. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press

  • Forward Drouin taking leave of absence from Canadiens for personal reasons

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens say forward Jonathan Drouin is taking indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons. The Canadiens announced on their Twitter feed that Drouin will be placed on long-term injured reserve by the club. "We ask everyone to respect his privacy," the Canadiens said. Drouin has 23 points in 44 games this season. He has missed Montreal's last three games with a non-COVID related illness. The Canadiens, fourth in the North Division, were scheduled to host the division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021. The Canadian Press