SC Democrat Joe Cunningham reported jump in income, taxes paid after election to Congress

Joseph Bustos
·5 min read
Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

When Joe Cunningham was elected in 2018 to represent the 1st District in Congress, the now-Democratic nominee for governor reported a $100,000 jump in his income.

His taxes also went up as he paid an additional $20,000 a year to the state and federal governments.

In total, from 2017 through 2021, Cunningham reported $684,000 in income to the IRS and paid more than $117,000 in state and federal taxes, according to returns released Tuesday afternoon by his campaign.

The income reported on joint returns from 2017 through 2020 includes money earned from his now ex-wife’s yoga studio before they divorced earlier this year. In 2017, 2018 and 2021, Cunningham reported income from his work as a lawyer in the Lowcountry.

Cunningham in 2018 left the Lyles and Lyles construction law firm in Mount Pleasant when he first ran for Congress and started his own firm, Joe Cunningham Law. He did not earn any income from his own firm while in Congress.

In his 2021 return, separate this time, Cunningham reported $60,500 in wages from his law firm.

News outlets, including The State newspaper, were allowed to view Cunningham’s tax returns from 2017 through 2021 to view how the one-term congressman earned his money after entering the public eye.

The State last week reviewed the tax returns, which were embargoed until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Analysis of Joe Cunningham’s tax returns

The annual filings ultimately show Cunningham filed vastly simpler tax returns than Gov. Henry McMaster, the Republican incumbent Cunningham’s trying to unseat in November.

McMaster reported more than $2.5 million income from 2015 to 2020, including income from rental properties he and his wife, Peggy, own around Columbia. The McMasters paid more than $647,000 in taxes during that time period.

Cunningham and his ex-wife Amanda reported income jumped from just under $70,000 in 2018 to $177,000 in 2019 once Cunningham joined the U.S. House for two years. Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, who recently bought a house in Isle of Palms, defeated Cunningham in 2020.

In 2019, Cunningham also contributed $21,000 into the congressional retirement fund.

In each year of tax returns released by his campaign, Cunningham took the standard deduction.

In 2017, the standard deduction was $12,700. The former couple also claimed $8,100 in exemptions.

In 2018, the standard deduction was $24,000, in 2019 it was $24,400 and in 2020 it was $24,800. In 2021, when Cunningham filed separately, the standard deduction was $12,550.

Cunningham filed jointly with his then-wife Amanda from 2017 through 2020. After seven years of being married, their divorced was finalized earlier this spring, and Cunningham filed a separate tax return for the 2021 tax year.

In his most recent federal return, Cunningham reported $60,500 in wages and nearly $112,000 in other net income after expenses from running his Charleston law firm, which specializes in construction and personal injury litigation. He also provides consulting services for businesses and advocacy groups, according to his firm’s website.

Cunningham’s returns did not list who his clients are and his campaign would not divulge the information.

“No attorney is going to give out their client list. That’s not for public consumption and no lawyer would, and certainly Henry McMaster as an attorney would know you can’t do that,” said Tyler Jones, Cunningham’s senior campaign advisor.

The amount of state income tax Cunningham paid dropped by more than $9,300 in 2021 as his pass through business income was deducted from his taxable income on his state return.

As part of his campaign push called “freedom agenda,” Cunningham has called for eliminating the state income tax. It’s a move that would require replacing $6.2 billion in the state budget.

Cunningham has said he would work with the General Assembly to craft it, but his plan includes legalizing sports betting and marijuana and eliminating state incentives to corporations.

Cunningham sold his house, donated to charity, records show

According to the Democratic nominee’s tax returns, Cunningham and his ex-wife sold their house for $335,000 in 2018, which they owned for two years. After closing fees, the couple netted $316,848 from the sale of the house, which they bought in 2016 for $299,000.

In addition to taking the standard deduction, the former couple had a handful of other deduction and credits on their returns.

In 2017, the couple took a $2,500 deduction for student loan interest paid.

Cunningham also reported paying $7,711 in self-employment taxes in 2018.

In 2018, they had their son, Boone, and began claiming the child tax credit on their federal returns and the dependent deduction on their state tax returns.

In 2020, they also spent $9,900 for Boone to attend a Montessori school in Mount Pleasant. That amount, however, was not high enough to claim a dependent care credit on their federal return.

Cunningham in 2021 also took a $9,015 deduction for self-employed health insurance.

Though both traditionally took the standard deduction, Cunningham and Amanda did take the $300 deduction for charitable contributions in 2020. Traditionally, in order to deduct charitable contributions, a filer would need to itemize deductions. But in 2020, the federal government allowed filers to claim up to $300 in cash donations to charities without itemizing as part of the federal government response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple’s 2020 donations went to the Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant, Cunningham’s campaign said.

Cunningham’s income, taxes paid by the numbers

Here’s a year-to-year breakdown of how much total income Democratic nominee for governor Joe Cunningham and his ex-wife, Amanda, reported since 2017, and how much they paid in income taxes. The couple filed jointly from 2017 through 2020. In 2021, Cunningham filed a separate return after their divorce was finalized.

Total income

2017: $66,631

2018: $69,969

2019: $177,088

2020: $198,078

2021: $172,434

Total federal income tax paid

2017: $5,566

2018: $8,515

2019: $21,864

2020: $26,486

2021: $28,834

Total state income tax paid

2017: $2,536

2018: $1,361

2019: $9,587

2020: $10,907

2021: $1,596

Latest Stories

  • Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quaterfinals, was impressive in defense and his counter-punching style eventually wore down his higher ranked opponent in just under two hours at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center. The unseeded Nishioka, appearing in his second champi

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Will OG Anunoby's role expand in the 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse has encouraged OG Anunoby to bring the ball up in transition and seek out more offence for himself. With that said, what kind of season can we expect from the 24-year old. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.