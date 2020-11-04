SC defers after Diwali vacation plea against election of PM Modi from Varanasi

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred after Diwali vacation the hearing on former BSF constable Tej Bahadur's plea filed against the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, deferred the hearing after allowing the Centre's appeal for adjourning the case after Diwali vacation.

"We will hear it after Diwali vacation," the bench led by CJI Bobde said.

Bahadur, who was dismissed from service after he released a video in 2017 complaining about the quality of food served to soldiers, had moved the plea challenging the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

The plea was filed against an order passed by the Allahabad High Court, which had dismissed his appeal on the ground that he was neither a voter in Varanasi constituency nor had he represented himself in the election against PM Modi.

Notably, Tej Bahadur wanted to contest the election against PM Modi from the Varanasi constituency, but his nomination was rejected on the ground of "false submissions" to the Election Commission of India. (ANI)