SC councilman casts deciding vote to honor himself with $60M building name

A Charleston County councilman cast the deciding vote to name a new $60 million social services building after himself, causing a stir among some of his colleagues and constituents.

Chairman Teddie Pyror Sr. last week broke the 4-4 tie, which would have failed had he recused himself, to have the county’s sprawling 165,000 square-foot facility bear his name, as first reported by the Post and Courier.

On Tuesday, he cleared the air and said he would have done the same for any of his colleagues if he felt they deserved it.

“It’s not just because it’s me,” he said at Tuesday’s meeting.

But not all agree with the gesture.

Councilman Herbert Ravenel Sass said he felt it was inappropriate to name buildings after a sitting official, much less vote for yourself.

“It’s not right for one of us on council to have a building named after us,” he said at the meeting. “We’re here to serve.”

Councilman Henry Darby, who made the motion last week, said Pryor’s track record speaks for itself, adding that few buildings in the Charleston area are named after non-white leaders. The chairman, who has been in office since 2004, has played an integral part in bringing thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic development to the region and is more than deserving, Darby said to his fellow council members.

“Data shows that of all Charleston County’s chairmen, Chairman Pryor is the county’s winning-est chairman in our economic development history.” he said. “Mr. Pyror has done wonders for this community.”