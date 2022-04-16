SC Columbiana Centre shooting victims condition update given by Prisma Health

Patrick McCreless
·1 min read
Noah Feit/nfeit@thestate.com

Of 11 people injured during the Columbiana Centre shooting on Saturday, two are still at the hospital being treated, Prisma Health announced.

In a brief Saturday evening statement, Prisma Health said nine of the injured people had been treated and released.

“Prisma Health sends its thoughts and prayers to everyone impacted by the incident at Columbiana Centre Mall including our first responders,” the statement reads.”

Columbia Police said 12 people were injured during the shooting. The status of the one injured person not admitted to Prisma was unknown Saturday evening.

Police say three people have been detained and that they don’t believe the incident was random.

Of the 12 people injured, 10 were shot and two others were hurt as people fled the scene, Columbia police Chief Skip Holbrook said during a 5 p.m. press conference.

Holbrook added that eight of the people shot were taken to hospitals, with two in critical but stable condition. The two other gunshot victims took themselves to the hospital.

The oldest victim was 73 years old and the youngest was 15, Holbrook said.

The first 911 call came in at 2:03 p.m. Saturday after shots were fired near the Gap store, Holbrook said. At least three people were seen with firearms inside the mall, and at least one person fired a gun, Holbrook said. Holbrook said it appears from a preliminary investigation that the shooter or shooters knew each other.

