SC city ranks higher than Disneyland on list of 10 best US spring break vacation spots

The magazine Good Housekeeping picked the 10 best places in the United States to go for spring break.

One is in South Carolina.

Of course, it’s Myrtle Beach. No? Charleston, Hilton Head? Another of the perennial favorite islands like Pawleys or Edisto? No, no, no and no.

It’s Greenville.

Could Greenville be on any more ‘best of’ lists (say that like Joey Tribbiani on “Friends”).

Best place to vacation this year, friendliest, best small city, and one that probably needs to be retired by now, best kept secret, the lists keep coming.

No. 1 on the list was San Diego, which the magazine said, was the closest there was to a one-size fits all families sort of place. No. 2 was Washington, D.C., for “Families who live within driving distance and like to explore museums and historical attractions.”

About Greenville, Good Housekeeping said it was good for families who want a low-key vacation with lots to do. The idea is to avoid the crowds at the coast and “explore Greenville’s charming downtown, extensive park system and world-class attractions, like the seventh-largest children’s museum and a truly one-of-a-kind science center.”

They are referring to The Children’s Museum of the Upstate and Roper Mountain Science Center.

The Children’s Museum, located in a cluster of arts organizations at the edge of downtown, covers 80,000 square feet and is affiliated with the Smithsonian. Twenty-one galleries with construction, Grandma Betty’s farm and grocery shopping among them.

Roper Mountain Science Center is owned by Greenville County Schools and offers a variety of programming for the public, including laser shows, Friday starry nights and summer programs.

Greenville was selected as a winner of the Good Housekeeping 2023 Family Travel Award.

“Greenville takes the stress out of family travel with stroller-friendly walking paths plus a modern, easy-to-navigate airport with more than 100 nonstop flights daily,” the magazine said.

They also mentioned ”family-friendly concerts” presumably Greenville Heritage Main Street Fridays, which start this week, and, of course, The Drive, Greenville’s minor league baseball team, which has earned a number of accolades of its own. The park, located in the West End, just past downtown on Main Street, is inspired by Fenway Park in Boston.

A Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, The Drive was named top single A in 2017 and received the 2020 Bob Freitas Award from Baseball America.

In the where to stay section, Good Housekeeping suggested SpringHill Suites by Marriott Greenville Downtown.

“Our tester was seriously impressed,” the magazine said.

“While you’re checking in, the kids can swing on the egg chairs in the lobby,” our tester said. “There’s also a heated outdoor pool!”

Greenville in recent years has seen a huge boom in hotel construction, especially downtown, with every major hotel chain represented, one more than once.

Greenville City Council had a lot of fun with this new accolade during its meeting Monday night.

Mayor Knox White announced it and took great pride in pointing out that Greenville was ranked higher than Disneyland, which was 10th.

“Stay right here,” White said.

The other cities named were, in order, Phoenix, New York City, Pensacola Beach, New Orleans, Houston and Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda in the Dominican Republic.