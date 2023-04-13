SC businessman who backed Trump twice joins PAC pushing DeSantis to run for president

South Carolina businessman Bill H. Stern, who served as Donald Trump’s 2020 state finance chairman, is joining an effort to elect Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as president.

Stern is joining Never Back Down, a political action committee encouraging DeSantis to make a White House bid, as a senior adviser.

“If we want to win in 2024, we need Gov. DeSantis to run for president, and that is why I am not only enthusiastically endorsing him but also joining the Never Back Down movement,” Stern said in a statementThursday.

Stern endorsed former President Donald Trump in 2016 and was appointed by Trump to the United States Holocaust Memorial Council in October 2020.

Stern is president and CEO of Stern Development, a commercial real estate and investment company with an office in Columbia, and serves as chairman of the S.C. Ports Authority Board of Directors.

Last year, Stern also attended a DeSantis fundraiser in Charleston, the Post and Courier reported.

DeSantis is considering a run for president but has yet to jump into the GOP nomination race, which already includes Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has launched an exploratory committee ahead of an expected run.

The Never Back Down PAC already has support in South Carolina, as state Sens. Josh Kimbrell, R-Spartanburg, and Danny Verdin, R-Laurens, have joined the effort.

DeSantis is scheduled to visit South Carolina Wednesday, April 19, with an event in Spartanburg.