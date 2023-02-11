SC basketball playoff schedule almost complete. Here’s what we know
The SC High School League Basketball playoffs will begin this week across the state.
Here is a look at the first-round matchups we know so far. This will be updated throughout the day. The championships are set for March 2-4 at USC Aiken.
Matchups for SC Independent School playoffs will be released on Wednesday.
Boys Schedule
Class 5A
Thursday
Upper State
Chapin at TL Hanna
Blythewood at Byrnes
JL Mann at Lexington
Spartanburg at Rock Hill
Nation Ford at Dorman
Clover at Woodmont
At Large at Fort Mill
Boiling Springs at Hillcrest
Lower State
At Large at Conway
Ashley Ridge at Cane Bay
St. James at West Ashley
Berkeley at River Bluff
Fort Dorchester at Goose Creek
Dutch Fork at Sumter
At Large at Summerville
Wando at Socastee
Class 4A
Wednesday
Upper State
South Aiken at Greenville
Indian Land at Greer
Riverside at Catawba Ridge
Greenwood at North Augusta
Aiken at Westside
South Pointe at Wade Hampton
Berea at Midland Valley
Eastside at Lancaster
Lower State
At large at Irmo
May River at West Florence
Westwood at South Florence
At-large at Lucy Beckham
Hartsville at AC Flora
At large at James Island
Hilton Head Island at Ridge View
At large at Wilson
Class 3A
Wednesday
Upper State
Walhalla/Pendleton at Wren
Blue Ridge at Union County
Palmetto at Daniel
Chester at Carolina Academy
Broome at Clinton
Seneca at Southside
Emerald at Travelers Rest
Powdersville at West-Oak
Lower State
Waccamaw at Crestwood
Dreher at Philip Simmons
Camden at Manning
North Charleston at Lower Richland
Brookland-Cayce at Beaufort
Dillon at Lake City
Hanahan at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Lakewood at Loris
Class 2A
Thursday
Upper State
Mid-Carolina at Landrum
Columbia at Silver Bluff
Batesburg-Leesville at Saluda
Blacksburg at Keenan
Eau Claire at Strom Thurmond
Newberry at Greer Middle College
Greenville Tech at Gray Collegiate
Fox Creek at Abbeville
Lower State
Region 6 No. 4 at Andrew Jackson
Andrews at Bishop England
Timberland at Woodland
Region 5 No. 3 at Marion
Kingstree at Oceanside Collegiate
Region 6 No. 3 at Central
Region 5 No. 4 at Mullins
Academic Magnet at Wade Hampton
Class A
Thursday
Upper State
Wagener-Salley at Christ Church
Dixie at CA Johnson
Lewisville at Calhoun Falls
St. Joseph’s/Southside Christian at Region 4 No. 2
Ware Shoals at Great Falls
Region 4 No. 3 at High Point Academy
St. Joseph’s/Southside Christian at Denmark-Olar
McBee at McCormick
Lower State
Cross at Scott’s Branch
Latta at Whale Branch
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Lake View
Johnsonville at Burke
Lamar at Estill
Charleston Math/Science at Carvers Bay
East Clarendon at Baptist Hill
Bethune Bowman at Hannah-Pamplico
Girls Schedule
Class 5A
Wednesday
Upper State
Chapin at Mauldin
Blythewood at Byrnes
JL Mann at Lexington
Gaffney at Rock Hill
Nation Ford at Dorman
Clover at TL Hanna
At Large at Spring Valley
Spartanburg at Woodmont
Lower State
At Large at Sumter
Fort Dorchester at Cane Bay
St. James at Stall
Goose Creek at Dutch Fork
Ashley Ridge at Stratford
River Bluff at Carolina Forest
At Large at Summerville
Berkeley at Socastee
Class 4A
Thursday
Upper State
Midland Valley at Pickens
Lancaster at Riverside
Greer at South Pointe
Westside at North Augusta
Airport at Easley
Northwestern at Wade Hampton
Greenville at Aiken
Eastside at Catawba Ridge
Lower State
At Large at Westwood
Hilton Head Island at Hartsville
Irmo at at Wilson
At Large at James Island
North Myrtle Beach at AC Flora
At Large at Bluffton
Lucy Beckham at Ridge View
At Large at South Florence
Class 3A
Thursday
Upper State
Region 1 No. 4 at Southside
Chapman at Woodruff
Fountain Inn at Walhalla
Clinton at Travelers Rest
Broome at Emerald
Crescent at Wren
Chester at Blue Ridge
Powdersville at West-Oak
Lower State
Dillon at Camden
Swansea at Battery Creek
Lakewood at Loris
Hanahan at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Dreher at Philip Simmons
Manning at Crestwood
Hanahan at Lower Richland
Marlboro County at Waccamaw
Class 2A
Wednesday
Upper State
Newberry at Blacksburg
Region 4 No. 3 at Strom Thurmond
Batesburg-Leesville at Mid-Carolina
Greer Middle College at Gray Collegiate
Region 4 No. 4 at Silver Bluff
Ninety-Six at Landrum
Liberty at Keenan
Pelion at Saluda
Lower State
Region 6 No. 4 at Andrew Jackson
Marion at Oceanside Collegiate
Lake Marion at Wade Hampton
Region 5 No. 3 at Kingstree
Region 8 No. 4 at Timberland
Region 6 No. 3 at Chesterfield
Region 5 No. 4 at Lee Central
Bishop England at Woodland
Class A
Wednesday
Upper State
Region 4 No. 4 at High Point Academy
Region 2 No. 3 at Lewisville
Region 3 No. 4 at Calhoun Falls
St. Joseph’s at Calhoun County
Region 2 No. 4 at McBee
Hunter-Kinard Tyler at Christ Church
Southside Christian at Denmark-Olar
Great Falls at Region 2 No. 2
Lower State
Palmetto Scholars at Carvers Bay
Lamar at Region 7 No. 2
Bethune Bowman at Lake View
Hemingway at Cross
Hannah-Pamplico at Estill
St. John’s at Scott’s Branch
East Clarendon at Miltary Magnet
Region 7 No. 3 at Latta