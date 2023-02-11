SC basketball playoff schedule almost complete. Here’s what we know

Lou Bezjak
·4 min read
Tracy Kimball/tkimball@heraldonline.com

The SC High School League Basketball playoffs will begin this week across the state.

Here is a look at the first-round matchups we know so far. This will be updated throughout the day. The championships are set for March 2-4 at USC Aiken.

Matchups for SC Independent School playoffs will be released on Wednesday.

Boys Schedule

Class 5A

Thursday

Upper State

Chapin at TL Hanna

Blythewood at Byrnes

JL Mann at Lexington

Spartanburg at Rock Hill

Nation Ford at Dorman

Clover at Woodmont

At Large at Fort Mill

Boiling Springs at Hillcrest

Lower State

At Large at Conway

Ashley Ridge at Cane Bay

St. James at West Ashley

Berkeley at River Bluff

Fort Dorchester at Goose Creek

Dutch Fork at Sumter

At Large at Summerville

Wando at Socastee

Class 4A

Wednesday

Upper State

South Aiken at Greenville

Indian Land at Greer

Riverside at Catawba Ridge

Greenwood at North Augusta

Aiken at Westside

South Pointe at Wade Hampton

Berea at Midland Valley

Eastside at Lancaster

Lower State

At large at Irmo

May River at West Florence

Westwood at South Florence

At-large at Lucy Beckham

Hartsville at AC Flora

At large at James Island

Hilton Head Island at Ridge View

At large at Wilson

Class 3A

Wednesday

Upper State

Walhalla/Pendleton at Wren

Blue Ridge at Union County

Palmetto at Daniel

Chester at Carolina Academy

Broome at Clinton

Seneca at Southside

Emerald at Travelers Rest

Powdersville at West-Oak

Lower State

Waccamaw at Crestwood

Dreher at Philip Simmons

Camden at Manning

North Charleston at Lower Richland

Brookland-Cayce at Beaufort

Dillon at Lake City

Hanahan at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Lakewood at Loris

Class 2A

Thursday

Upper State

Mid-Carolina at Landrum

Columbia at Silver Bluff

Batesburg-Leesville at Saluda

Blacksburg at Keenan

Eau Claire at Strom Thurmond

Newberry at Greer Middle College

Greenville Tech at Gray Collegiate

Fox Creek at Abbeville

Lower State

Region 6 No. 4 at Andrew Jackson

Andrews at Bishop England

Timberland at Woodland

Region 5 No. 3 at Marion

Kingstree at Oceanside Collegiate

Region 6 No. 3 at Central

Region 5 No. 4 at Mullins

Academic Magnet at Wade Hampton

Class A

Thursday

Upper State

Wagener-Salley at Christ Church

Dixie at CA Johnson

Lewisville at Calhoun Falls

St. Joseph’s/Southside Christian at Region 4 No. 2

Ware Shoals at Great Falls

Region 4 No. 3 at High Point Academy

St. Joseph’s/Southside Christian at Denmark-Olar

McBee at McCormick

Lower State

Cross at Scott’s Branch

Latta at Whale Branch

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Lake View

Johnsonville at Burke

Lamar at Estill

Charleston Math/Science at Carvers Bay

East Clarendon at Baptist Hill

Bethune Bowman at Hannah-Pamplico

Girls Schedule

Class 5A

Wednesday

Upper State

Chapin at Mauldin

Blythewood at Byrnes

JL Mann at Lexington

Gaffney at Rock Hill

Nation Ford at Dorman

Clover at TL Hanna

At Large at Spring Valley

Spartanburg at Woodmont

Lower State

At Large at Sumter

Fort Dorchester at Cane Bay

St. James at Stall

Goose Creek at Dutch Fork

Ashley Ridge at Stratford

River Bluff at Carolina Forest

At Large at Summerville

Berkeley at Socastee

Class 4A

Thursday

Upper State

Midland Valley at Pickens

Lancaster at Riverside

Greer at South Pointe

Westside at North Augusta

Airport at Easley

Northwestern at Wade Hampton

Greenville at Aiken

Eastside at Catawba Ridge

Lower State

At Large at Westwood

Hilton Head Island at Hartsville

Irmo at at Wilson

At Large at James Island

North Myrtle Beach at AC Flora

At Large at Bluffton

Lucy Beckham at Ridge View

At Large at South Florence

Class 3A

Thursday

Upper State

Region 1 No. 4 at Southside

Chapman at Woodruff

Fountain Inn at Walhalla

Clinton at Travelers Rest

Broome at Emerald

Crescent at Wren

Chester at Blue Ridge

Powdersville at West-Oak

Lower State

Dillon at Camden

Swansea at Battery Creek

Lakewood at Loris

Hanahan at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Dreher at Philip Simmons

Manning at Crestwood

Hanahan at Lower Richland

Marlboro County at Waccamaw

Class 2A

Wednesday

Upper State

Newberry at Blacksburg

Region 4 No. 3 at Strom Thurmond

Batesburg-Leesville at Mid-Carolina

Greer Middle College at Gray Collegiate

Region 4 No. 4 at Silver Bluff

Ninety-Six at Landrum

Liberty at Keenan

Pelion at Saluda

Lower State

Region 6 No. 4 at Andrew Jackson

Marion at Oceanside Collegiate

Lake Marion at Wade Hampton

Region 5 No. 3 at Kingstree

Region 8 No. 4 at Timberland

Region 6 No. 3 at Chesterfield

Region 5 No. 4 at Lee Central

Bishop England at Woodland

Class A

Wednesday

Upper State

Region 4 No. 4 at High Point Academy

Region 2 No. 3 at Lewisville

Region 3 No. 4 at Calhoun Falls

St. Joseph’s at Calhoun County

Region 2 No. 4 at McBee

Hunter-Kinard Tyler at Christ Church

Southside Christian at Denmark-Olar

Great Falls at Region 2 No. 2

Lower State

Palmetto Scholars at Carvers Bay

Lamar at Region 7 No. 2

Bethune Bowman at Lake View

Hemingway at Cross

Hannah-Pamplico at Estill

St. John’s at Scott’s Branch

East Clarendon at Miltary Magnet

Region 7 No. 3 at Latta

