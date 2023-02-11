SC basketball playoff schedule almost complete. Here’s what we know

Storyful

People rallied outside a New Jersey high school on Wednesday, February 8, after the suicide of a 14-year-old student following allegations that she was attacked in a school hallway.Students walked out of class on Wednesday to call for school policy changes after Adriana Kuch was found dead by her family at her home on February 3 after taking her own life, local media reported, citing police.According to local media, the school district said it followed policy in not filing a police report over the attack, instead taking the girl to the school nurse.Video posted to social media last week showed several students attacking Kuch as she walked with her boyfriend in a school hallway two days prior to her death, according to the report. Four students involved in the attack were suspended indefinitely, according to local media.Kuch’s father wrote on Facebook that he took his daughter to the police after the incident, saying that if an investigation began then, the videos could have been discovered immediately and taken down.“I want the entire world to know what these animals did to my daughter,” he wrote in the post.Footage captured by Nicole Gibson shows protesters carrying signs outside Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township on Wednesday. Credit: Nicole Gibson via Storyful